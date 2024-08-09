Fortnite Player Remakes 20-Seconds Of Deadpool & Wolverine In-Game And Fans Wants The Full Scene

Deadpool & Wolverine’s opening fight scene has quickly become a fan favorite. And now someone has used Fortnite to recreate part of that gory action scene, and they’ve done such a good job that a lot of people online are now asking for a full recreation.

Released last month, Deadpool & Wolverine is the third entry in Ryan Reynolds’ R-rated Marvel trilogy and the first one to be officially part of the MCU. The movie has already made over $US900 million at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies in history and one of the biggest Marvel movies ever. The hype around this movie has even led to copies of the old Deadpool game on Xbox 360 exploding in price on eBay. And someone has tapped into this hype cycle by recreating a small bit from the movie’s opening fight scene using Fortnite.

On August 8, animator and online content creator Feraals uploaded a 16-second clip they’d created that shows Deadpool using bones to fight off a few faceless soldiers in a snowy environment.

deadpool “bye bye bye” but in Fortnite pic.twitter.com/8DyYszbI4I — Feraals (@Feraalsy) August 8, 2024

The clip was animated by Feraals using Fortnite assets and perfectly recreates a small section from the gory opening fight scene of the new Deadpool movie. It even includes the Nsync song and some dancing, too.

It’s an impressive little clip and it already has some folks asking the creator if they plan on animating a full recreation of the Deadpool & Wolverine opening fight. When asked to do the full thing on Twitter, Feraals replied: “If only it was that easy…” So I wouldn’t expect a full recreation of that popular action scene anytime soon, but if it does come out I expect it will look pretty dang awesome.

Meanwhile, if you’ve already seen Deadpool & Wolverine, you might want to check out our post about the movie’s villain and her origins in the comics.

