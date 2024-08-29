Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4 Medallions Explained

With a new season of Fortnite comes a new wave of Medallions players can use. The only way to obtain these is by killing named bosses who spawn in specific areas across the map. This guide will detail everything you need to know about the Medallions added in for Chapter 5, Season 4.

What are Medallions and what do they do

Medallions are items that initially drop once a boss dies. They’ll always give players unique abilities that can offer the upper hand while fighting other players. But there’s a catch: the player’s general location will always be exposed to everyone. If a player has multiple medallions, their location will be significantly exposed.

All Medallions

Doombot’s Siphon Medallion

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

This is perhaps one of the better medallions you should try to get. After you kill someone with this medallion equipped, you’ll steal their health immediately, which is great whenever you’re fighting a lot of people at once.

The Doombot’s Siphon Medallion will also spawn in Castle Doom, and as the name suggests, the only way to get it is by killing the Doombot in the throne room.

Mysterio’s Stealth Medallion

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

This medallion allows its users to turn invisible whenever they crouch. This is ideal for close-quarter fights or when you’re in the final circles.

To get Mysterio’s Stealth Medallion you’ll first need to kill Mysterio. He will always spawn in the center of Doomstadt.

Emma Frost’s Reveal Medallion

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

This medallion is great for any situation because it’ll randomly mark enemies in your area. The only downside is that you can’t control when it happens—but other than that, it’s helpful!

If you want to get Emma Frost’s Reveal Medallion you’ll need to kill her. Don’t worry, because she spawns at The Raft, and can be found in the main prison area sitting on a chair.

It’s up to you which medallion you think might be most helpful for how you play Fortnite, with the caveat that any one of them will make it easier for others to spot you. Good luck!

