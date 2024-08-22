Fortnite’s Marvel-Based Season Has A Secret Gwenpool Quest!

Fortnite’s latest season has just come out, and as with each new chunk of the game, it introduces various quests that players can complete for XP. But for Ultimate Doom, there’s a unique quest featuring Gwen Stacy/Deadpool crossover character, Gwenpool—unique because it’s not marked on the map or in the main menu. The only way to activate it is by stumbling into it. Or, you know, reading this guide. Here we’ll detail everything you need to know about starting the secret Gwenpool story quest in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4.

How To Start The Secret Story Gwenpool Quest

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Starting the quest is fairly straightforward, if you already know about it. It’s hidden on The Raft, one of the season’s newest POIs. Before entering the main prison, you may notice a prison cell by itself colored pink. Go to the door and press the listen button to start the quest. It’s also worth mentioning that if you die while trying to complete this quest, it’ll restart your progress on whichever step you’re currently on.

Recover an ID Chip

First, you must find an ID and return it to her. All you need to do is go to one of the guards at The Raft and kill them. As soon as they die, they’ll drop a chip, and once you have it, return it to Gwenpool. She’ll then instruct you to come back later, so to complete the next part, you’ll need to do it in another game.

Enter “CYNTHIA”

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

For the next portion of the quest, you’ll need to return to Gwenpool’s cell again. She’ll instruct you to enter the password “CYNTHIA” into a computer on the north end of The Raft.

When you go to the computer, it’ll ask you to enter the correct password. To complete it, make sure you enter CYNTHIA, and after that, return to Gwenpool’s cell. You’ll complete this portion of the quest, before again needing to return during another game to finish the final part.

Steal Electronic Parts

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Like the last two portions of this quest, you’ll need to visit Gwenpool’s cell once again to start it. When you are done talking, she’ll ask you to steal three electronic parts scattered around The Raft.

These will be marked on the map for you, so don’t worry about having to look everywhere.

Once you get all three, return them to her, and you’ll complete the final part of this story quest.

Congratulations, you made it a little easier for Gwenpool to escape The Raft. I’m sure you’ll see her in person once we get further down the season.

