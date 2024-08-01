From Star Wars Outlaws To Visions Of Mana: 18 Cool Games To Check Out In August

August has arrived. That means a fresh new calendar of game releases, from massive AAA titles to potential new indie darlings.

This month packs not one but two Star Wars games, a new entry in the Mana series, the start of a new World of Warcraft saga, and much more.

Here are the games we hope you’ll enjoy this month.

Thank Goodness You’re Here – August 1

Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Release Date Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows, macOS

Thank Goodness You’re Here, from the developers behind the instantly meme-able Untitled Goose Game, bills itself as a “comedy slapformer” set in England. You play as a traveling salesman making his way through an exceedingly strange town as you navigate a variety of platforming challenges.

See Thank Goodness You’re Here on Steam – G/O Media may get a commission

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter – August 1

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter – Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

There are bounties that need huntin’ in the Galaxy. In this remaster of the 2002 action-adventure game, you’ll play as legendary Star Wars bounty hunter Jango Fett in his quest to hunt down a notorious Jedi.

See Star Wars: Bounty Hunter on Humble Bundle – G/O Media may get a commission

The Mortuary Assistant: Definitive Edition – August 2

The Mortuary Assistant – Official Definitive Edition Announcement Trailer

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

Disappointed you didn’t get to realize your teenage fantasy of becoming a mortician? No worries, Mortuary Assistant: Definitive Edition lets you live out your dreams of cataloging dead bodies and, uh, surviving untold horrors like bodies rising from tables and creepy shadow girls crawling out of mirrors. They teach you all about such things in mortuary school, I’m told.

See The Mortuary Assistant: Definitive Edition on Eneba – G/O Media may get a commission

World of Goo 2 – August 2

World of Goo 2 – Official Trailer 2

Play it on: Switch, Windows, macOS, Linux

2008’s gooey puzzle game World of Goo is finally getting a sequel! Arriving on Switch, Windows, macOS, and Linux, the follow-up to the acclaimed puzzler was developed by the same team as the original.

Creatures of Ava – August 7

Creatures of Ava | Story and Gameplay Trailer

Play it on: Xbox Series X/S, Windows

11 bit studios’ Creatures of Ava tasks you with preserving life on an alien planet in the face of a rampant infection that’s destroying the local ecosystem. If you’ve been looking for a game that challenges you with saving wildlife instead of ravaging it, it might be worth checking this one out when it arrives on August 7, 2024.

See Creatures of Ava on Steam – G/O Media may get a commission

Cat Quest 3 – August 8

Cat Quest III – Release Date Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

The Purribean calls! It’s once again time to assume the role of the cutest little pirate ever when Cat Quest 3 arrives on August 8.

See Cat Quest 3 at Best Buy – G/O Media may get a commission

Steamworld Heist 2 – August 8

SteamWorld Heist II – Reveal Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

Steamworld Heist 2 is a side-scrolling, turn-based strategy game in which you’re tasked with lining up the perfect shot on your foes both directly and via clever ricochet trick shots. It’s also got a whole “what if pirates but robots” vibe going on that’s pretty neat-looking.

See Steamworld Heist 2 on Steam – G/O Media may get a commission

The Crush House – August 9

The Crush House | Reveal Trailer

Play it on: Windows

The Crush House has you producing a 1990s-style reality TV show. You’ll have to film couples doing all manner of…well, interesting if not disturbing things, like saying they wish someone could “glue our mouths together in our sleep.” This one certainly seems a little odd. Hopefully in a good way though?

See The Crush House on Steam – G/O Media may get a commission

Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse (Remastered) – August 14

Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered – Launch Trailer | PS4 Games

Play it on: PS5, Windows

If the sight of Sam and Max doesn’t fill you with joy…maybe you should get a new therapist. The loveable duo of freelance police return in a remaster of The Devil’s Playhouse available for PS5 and Windows.

See Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse (Remastered) on Steam – G/O Media may get a commission

Black Myth: Wukong – August 20

Black Myth: WuKong – Official WeGame Event Trailer

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

How is Black Myth not out yet? Originally revealed in 2020, this action role-playing game looks set to deliver visceral combat against wild-looking (and sometimes gross) enemies.

See Black Myth: Wukong on Steam – G/O Media may get a commission

Dustborn – August 20

Dustborn – Release Date Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Dustborn imagines what it’s like to try and traverse against a dangerous landscape corrupted by erroneous misinformation that’s tearing people apart. A narrative-heavy single-player experience, characters fight by using literal words as their weapons in an effort to survive the brutal landscape of an alternate-history America.

See Dustborn at Best Buy – G/O Media may get a commission

World of Warcraft: The War Within – August 22

The War Within Announce Cinematic | World of Warcraft

Play it on: Windows

One of the longest-running and most celebrated MMOs of all time grows larger still with World of Warcraft: The War Within. This latest expansion kicks off a new narrative arc as the first of a trilogy of expansions. It arrives on August 22, 2024.

Concord – August 23

Concord – Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games

Play it on: PS5, Windows

Concord is a competitive hero shooter launching on PlayStation 5 and PC on August 23. Neat!

See Concord on Humble Bundle – G/O Media may get a commission

Gundam Breaker 4 – August 28

GUNDAM BREAKER 4 – Gameplay Trailer

Play it on: PS5, Switch, Windows

Arriving on August 29, Gundam Breaker 4 lets you fight with and spec out your own Gunpla starting from more than 250 base kits, with the opportunity to mix and match parts across different models.

See Gundam Breaker 4 on Humble Bundle – G/O Media may get a commission

Visions of Mana – August 29

The War Within Official Cinematic | Shadows Beneath | World of Warcraft

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Arriving on August 29, 2024, Visions of Mana is a gorgeous-looking action RPG and a brand new chapter in the beloved Mana series. The story follows Val and his childhood friend Hinna as they set out to find the Mana Tree.

See Visions of Mana on Humble Bundle – G/O Media may get a commission

Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club – August 29

Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club – Teaser (Nintendo Switch)

Play it on: Switch

A new entry in the Famicom Detective Club visual novel series, Emio — The Smiling Man is a murder mystery about the cryptic return of a paper-bag-masked killer who took the lives of young girls.

See Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club at Best Buy – G/O Media may get a commission

Monster Jam Showdown – August 29

Monster Jam Showdown Announcement Trailer

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

It’s about effin’ Monster Trucks! Monster Jam Showdown promises the thrills of off-road monster truck racing across a variety of modes.

See Monster Jam Showdown at Best Buy – G/O Media may get a commission

Star Wars Outlaws – August 30

Star Wars Outlaws: Official Game Overview Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Aiming to be the next epic Star Wars adventure in video game form, Outlaws promises a wide open world of adventure with scoundrel protagonist Kay Vess and her adorable companion Nix as they try to make ends meet by taking on illicit, dangerous jobs in a world of scum and villainy. Outlaws releases for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on August 30.

See Star Wars Outlaws at Best Buy – G/O Media may get a commission

And that wraps up our list of games to keep an eye out for in August, 2024.