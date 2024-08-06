Game Pass Super-Hit High On Life Is Getting A TV Show

When sci-fi comedy shooter High On Life launched on Game Pass in 2022, it quickly became one of the service’s biggest hits. And now, following all that success, one of the game’s actors, J.B. Smoove, is using his newly-formed production studio to help create an animated TV show based on the FPS.

High On Life launched on Xbox and PC in 2022 and arrived on day one on Game Pass. (It arrived later on PlayStation in 2023.) The raunchy, cartoon sci-fi shooter was developed by Squanch Games, a studio founded by Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, and told the story of a person finding some weird, talking alien guns and defeating an evil empire. Smoove provided the voice of one of the talking guns.

On August 5, Deadline reported that Smoove’s Alternate Side Productions—which the actor formed last year—is one of the companies involved in making the animated High On Life show. Alongside Smoove, Russell Binder and Mandy Bardisbanian from Striker Entertainment will serve as producers. Alec Robbins, the narrative director of High On Life, is also working on the show.

PlayStation / Squanch Games

“[Squanch Games] invited me to join them in the gaming universe and now I’m helping them move into the TV world! It’s a case of a game recognizing game,” said Smoove in a statement provided to Deadline.

High on Life is wild, weird, and wonderful, and the series is going to be that and more! Get ready to laugh your way through space with some unforgettable characters like myself! We are locked and loaded and ready to go!

In 2022, just a month after High On Life became the year’s biggest Game Pass hit, studio co-founder Justin Roiland left Squanch Games after it was revealed he was facing two counts of felony domestic abuse. He was also fired from Rick And Morty and Solar Opposites, shows he helped create and in which he voiced characters. In March 2023, Roiland’s domestic abuse case was dismissed for “lack of sufficient evidence.” Roiland doesn’t appear to be involved with the new show.

There’s currently no word on a release date or platform for the newly announced show. It’s also not confirmed yet if Smoove will have an acting role, although Deadline reports that it’s likely he’ll provide his voice to the animated series.

