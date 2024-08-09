Get Every Doom Game For Just $34 On Steam Right Now

This weekend, Bethesda is hosting QuakeCon, the annual celebration of developer id Software and the Doom series. There have already been some amazing announcements out of the convention, including official modding support coming to Doom Eternal and the reveal of gameplay for 2025’s Doom: The Dark Ages. But if you aren’t able to attend in person, id Software owner ZeniMax is holding a massive sale for its wide array of franchises on Steam.

The QuakeCon 2024 sale runs until August 21 for those wanting to get in on all the deals. In addition to the Doom franchise, which you can grab in its entirety for just under $US34 (down from its usual $US115 price tag), there are plenty of other ZeniMax titles to pick up. Considering franchises like Dishonored, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Wolfenstein are all under ZeniMax, that’s a lot of incredible games you can pick up for wildly low prices.

Here are some of the best deals:

Quake Collection Bundle – $US14.41 ($US59.95)

$US14.41 ($US59.95) DOOM Franchise Bundle – $US33.70 ($US114.95)

$US33.70 ($US114.95) Wolfenstein: The New Order – $US4.99 ($US19.99)

$US4.99 ($US19.99) Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $US5.99 ($US39.99)

$US5.99 ($US39.99) Fallout Franchise Bundle – $US54.40 ($US184.92)

$US54.40 ($US184.92) Starfield – $US46.89 ($US69.99)

$US46.89 ($US69.99) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $US9.99 ($US39.99)

$US9.99 ($US39.99) The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition – $US5.99 ($US14.99)

$US5.99 ($US14.99) Ghostwire Tokyo – $US14.99 ($US59.99)

$US14.99 ($US59.99) The Evil Within – $US4.99 ($US19.99)

$US4.99 ($US19.99) The Evil Within 2 – $US7.99 ($US39.99)

$US7.99 ($US39.99) Rage – $US3.99 ($US9.99)

If you had to pick up just one thing during this sale, though, I’d recommend the Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle. In it you get six titles from the studio’s history, all of which are exceptional. Sure, the highlight is probably Dishonored 2, a masterpiece of immersive sim design, but it also includes classics like Arx Fatalis and the underappreciated Prey reboot from the now shuttered Arkane Austin. You’ll be doing yourself a favor by playing through Arkane’s catalog, trust me.

