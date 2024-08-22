Get Heaps Of XP Early In Black Myth: Wukong With This Great Grinding Spot

Black Myth: Wukong is a challenging game with plenty of bosses who can overpower you quickly if you don’t come prepared. While grinding for XP isn’t necessarily required to overcome them, getting some extra Spark points to improve your character certainly won’t hurt. Here’s an excellent XP grinding spot early in the game that should help you get ahead.

Get OP with this Snake Trail Shrine XP farming spot

An excellent Chapter 1 grinding spot is located by starting at the Snake Trail shrine, providing you with around 1,000 XP per run.

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

From the shrine, run up the stairs and across the nearby bridge to kill the living snake enemy ahead for 175 XP.

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

In the area right after the first enemy will be three skeletal snakes, which grant you 32 XP each and are very easy to kill.

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

After killing them, head out the exit and down the cliffside to find another living snake enemy waiting under the bridge. Defeat him for another 175 XP.

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

Next, continue under the bridge and into the bamboo grove where you’ll be defeating a wide variety of 175 XP living snakes and 32 XP skeleton snakes.

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

If you feel confident enough, you can even run around and gather up some of these enemies to mow through all at once. Just be careful, as they can delete you pretty quickly if you let them team up on you.

Now use your Incense Trail Talisman to warp back to the shrine and begin the process over again.

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

Using this method can help you reach level 25-30 in a reasonable amount of time while in the very first chapter of the game, providing you with much-needed Sparks that can then be used to snag some important skills you won’t want to miss. This can make taking on some of the early game’s optional bosses significantly easier, so have fun steamrolling them!