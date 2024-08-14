Get Ready For Monster Hunter Wilds With A Huge Sale On Past Games

When I first played Capcom’s Monster Hunter games, I knew they’d be a problem for me. I love games driven by a million different systems, even if they are frustrating to figure out, and Monster Hunter fits that bill cleanly. On top of that though, they are also epic, elegant, and methodical in the way that FromSoftware games often are. Also it’s really fun to smack huge monsters with big weapons, duh. Now, you can get the most recent Monster Hunter titles on sale in preparation for next year’s gorgeous-looking Monster Hunter Wilds.

As part of its impressive summer sale, PlayStation is currently offering Monster Hunter Rise, as well its Sunbreak expansion for $US19.79. On PC, you can also snag Rise and Sunbreak for the same price, but the prices differ on the Xbox storefront, where you can only grab the deluxe edition of the same bundle for $US24.49.

Monster Hunter Rise is enough of a beast on its own—it took me about 30 hours to complete the main storyline in time for my review back in the day. However, the completion of that story was merely the beginning of the game, and as most seasoned Monster Hunter players know, the real challenge lies in the post-game hunts for advanced monsters, armor, and weaponry.

The average person that gets hooked on Monster Hunter spends dozens, if not hundreds of hours poring over every last hunt available in-game. After Rise’s release, it also happened to receive a number of free title updates, which kept adding more content to the game. Eventually, things culminated in the release of the Sunbreak expansion, which added an entirely new region, monsters, and gear for folks to hunt.

Once you’ve exhausted all of the content available in Rise and Sunbreak, it’s worth going back to the Monster Hunter title that put the series on the map globally. Monster Hunter World, which released at the very beginning of 2018,, is still Capcom’s highest-selling game of all time, moving more than 23 million copies as of this year. Thanks in large part to the imminent release of next year’s highly anticipated sequel, Monster Hunter Wilds, World has enjoyed a resurgence over the past year. As has been customary for a few years now, you can also get this game and its expansion for dirt cheap.

Monster Hunter World is currently available for $US10 on its own on both the PlayStation Store and Steam. Just like Rise, which followed it, World is a lengthy and gorgeous game with a lot to offer, even at full retail price. All Monster Hunter games receive a deluge of post-launch support, and World is no different. The biggest differentiator between the two most recent games is that World was made for advanced next-gen hardware (much like Wilds is aiming for) and Rise was to ported other systems from the Nintendo Switch, meaning graphical sacrifices were necessary to make the game run well. If you want one of these games with high-definition graphics and stunning fidelity, World is the obvious choice.

If you really want to put the game through its paces, pick up the Iceborne expansion and tour its picturesque snow-trodden regions. Currently, Iceborne is also on sale for $US15 on both PlayStation and Steam and is bundled with the base game for about $US20 on both as well. Once again, Xbox feels a little left out, since both the main game and its expansion are individually at full price there, but you can pick up the Master Edition Digital Deluxe bundle packaging them both (as well as some extra goodies) on Xbox for $US24.49.

Considering the time left between now and Wilds’ release next year, you could feasibly sink into these games and come out of them just in time for the newest one. Trust me, you’re going to want to be there, especially if you do pick up these games on sale and find you love them, since Wilds builds on both of their systems and mechanics to deliver what appears to be the ultimate Monster Hunter experience.