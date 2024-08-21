Get The Whole Dying Light Series For Cheap Ahead Of The Beast’s Release

Techland announced the newest Dying Light game at Gamescom earlier this week. Subtitled The Beast, the new first-person zombie game (which began as DLC for Dying Light 2) will follow the protagonist of the first title, Kyle Crane, as he embarks on a journey for revenge. What is he getting revenge for? I’m so glad you asked.

To give it away would be a bit of a spoiler, but you can find out exactly what happened by catching up on the series, especially the first game and its expansion, The Following. Both installments, as well as the sequel, are on a pretty steep sale right now to celebrate the new game announcement. That means that you and your friends can jump into a bunch of horrifying (but still beautiful) zombie action and parkour jump-and-run all over the place for an outstanding price.

You can net yourself both the definitive edition of the first Dying Light (which comes with every drop of DLC added to the game) and Dying Light 2 and its lone story DLC for $US30. If the announcement for Dying Light: The Beast has you gnawing at the bars of your enclosure, this is the single best deal you’re going to get on the whole series.

On Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox, you can currently grab the first Dying Light game for just $US4. This version only includes the base game, but it’s worth noting that some years ago, Techland made its only major expansion, The Following, completely free. So if you want to just catch up on Kyle Crane’s story, you can go this route and spare your wallet.

Though, I wouldn’t really recommend that route as Techland supported the shit out of that first game in the series when it became a rousing success. Dying Light had a season pass that included a year’s worth of DLCs, including a brand new mode and challenges as well as The Following. You can pick up these offerings in the enhanced edition of Dying Light which is also on sale on Steam right now for $US9. Regrettably, this edition isn’t on sale on Xbox, but it is on PlayStationand the Nintendo Switch so if you’ve got that or a PC, you should be all set.

However, there’s also a final definitive edition of Dying Light that packs the base game, the expansion, the season pass DLC, all the cosmetics that were ever released for the game, and a final DLC that repurposes the aesthetic of a dark-fantasy game Techland was working on for just one more dollar. Yep, the definitive edition of Dying Light is also available with all of that for 10 bucks on Steam. So if you want the most bang for your buck, that seems like the path to take.

If you’re uninterested in the story and just want to skip forward, or if you only played the first game, there’s good news: there’s a sequel that was only released a few years ago, and it’s also on sale. Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition (what a mouthful) is the new base version of the game which also packs the story DLC, Bloody Ties. You can get the base version of Dying Light 2 for just $US24 right now on Steam and Xbox. At the time of its release, Techland got a lot of flak for emphasizing that this game had 500 hours of content if you maximized everything possible, so if that number sounds appealing to you, that sure sounds worth 24 bucks.

If you know you’re going to want to play the upcoming game though, you may be interested in the ultimate edition of Dying Light 2, which comes with the base game, the DLC, and a bunch of extra goodies like skins, an artbook, and more. The real draw of the deal though is that folks who purchase this version get Dying Light: The Beast for free, since it was originally supposed to be an expansion before ballooning into its own title. For the boldest of you, $US63 dollars can get you the ultimate edition of Dying Light 2 (including future access to Dying Light: The Beast) on Steam and PlayStation.

That’s more zombies and parkour than I think anyone could possibly ask for. I’ve never jumped into these games before, but I know that the folks who have generally love them. Given how well they’ve sold, I guess I can believe the hype. So if kicking a zombie in the head after free falling from a rooftop sounds like a thing you might want to do (and which I believe is possible in these games) boy have I got the series for you to pick up.