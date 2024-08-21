Grab This Stunning Indie Adventure Game On Steam For Cheap

There are a lot of excellent rhythm games you can get for cheap right now as part of the Steam Rhythm Fest. In fact, we’ve already picked out seven titles you should definitely pick up while the event is still running until August 26, right here. But there is one game not in the roundup that is worth singling out: rhythm adventure game A Highland Song.

The 2023 title from developer inkle, the studio behind indie darlings Heaven’s Vault, 80 Days, and Overboard!, transports players to the scenic vistas of the Scottish Highlands. While there is a rhythm element, as you would expect considering its involvement in the Steam Rhythm Fest sale, the majority of A Highland Songis a loose narrative adventure with meaty traversal mechanics that is a love letter to the Highlands themselves.

Let me tell you from firsthand experience, having just got back from a trip from Scotland during which I spent a lot of time hiking through the game’s real-world inspirations, the Highlands are special. The rolling hills, rushing rivers, and enormous mountains are so steeped in history and folklore that in addition to being constantly soaked with rain, it feels like the land has absorbed a living cultural memory, too. That is the sense that A Highland Song seeks to evoke, and it does so excellently.

Image: inkle

The game sets players out on a long multi-day hike from protagonist Moira McKinnon’s home (that she is running away from) to her uncle’s lighthouse. Between points A and B are those beautiful yet dangerous vistas the Highlands are known for. Between erratic weather bringing flash rainstorms or snow, steep cliffs, and deep caverns constantly getting in your way, it quickly becomes clear the journey will not be an easy one. A Highland Song makes all these obstacles meaningful challenges, as Moira is fragile and must rest each night to maintain her warmth and health. Sleep without shelter or stay out in the rain too long and you’ll freeze to death. Slip and fall after running out of stamina while climbing and you’ll find half of your health bar suddenly gone. To keep Moira alive and complete this journey, you need to take it slow.

That methodical approach encourages you to explore the game’s setting. Eventually you’ll begin to uncover the stories placed throughout it thanks to this more explorative approach. Every hill and valley you cross has a story to tell—you might find remnants of a battlefield from the Jacobite revolution or even cross paths with potentially mystical creatures from Scottish folklore. Each of these encounters offers a lesson on the land and its people. Highland Song’s rhythm aspects come in moments of traversal when you must chase after a deer and hit timed inputs set to the game’s soundtrack. While it isn’t a thrilling rhythm game due to its simplicity, following the deer often leads you far away from where you started and well off the beaten path, offering ample exploration for those interested in discovering more about this surreal space.

None of this discovery is imposed on the player through bothersome quests or overly signposted events but through a natural sense of adventure. As you play, you can go wherever your heart desires, and you’ll find something of interest. As cliche as it sounds, A Highland Song is a game about the journey, not the destination—and it’s an excellent journey thanks not only to the fantastic world inspired by the very real beauty and history of the Highlands, but also the wonderfully challenging traversal mechanics that make every little bit of progress feel truly rewarding.

