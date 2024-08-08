Grand Theft Auto VI Still On Track For Fall 2025, Take-Two Says

Maybe the only thing more highly anticipated than Grand Theft Auto VI itself is the possibility that it gets delayed. Parent company Take-Two confirms that’s not happening yet. The open-world crime saga is still scheduled for the fall of 2025, according to its newest earnings report.

“The Grand Theft Auto series exceeded our expectations, as momentum continues to build ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI in Fall 2025,” the company, which owns GTA maker Rockstar Games, wrote in a press release on Thursday. It’s the last game on its upcoming release calendar that has a launch window, and fans will be heaving another sigh of relief that it didn’t shift into 2026.

At the start of this year, GTA VI was expected as early as the first half of 2025. But in May, Take-Two confirmed that it wouldn’t be arriving until the second half. While not an out-and-out delay, it was the first minor ripple leading to a small wave of potential panic among players who have been waiting for the next GTA game for over a decade. Kotaku previously reported that while staff at Rockstar games were headed back to the office in part to make sure the game got out on time, there was still the possibility that it could slip into 2026.

Fans got their first glimpse at the next chapter in the studio’s hit open-world saga last December with a trailer full of scenes from the Miami-inspired Vice City and the surrounding Florida-inspired region, and confirmation that GTA VI would star dual protagonists, including a playable woman named Lucia. People have been picking apart everything shown in the brief teaser for further clues about the upcoming blockbuster ever since. It doesn’t take much for fans to lose their minds.

While Take-Two is one of several major gaming companies currently negotiating a contract with SAG-AFTRA performers who are on strike over AI protections, a spokesperson for the group said that GTA VI was one of the games exempted from the work stoppage.