Halle Berry Is Open To Making A New Catwoman Movie, But…

The Catwoman movie turned 20 years old recently and its star, Halle Berry, has been celebrating the critically panned superhero flick’s anniversary. In fact, she’s said she’s even down to return to the role and make another one, but this time she’d want to lead the film behind the camera, too.

DC’s and Warner Bros.’ live-action Catwoman movie landed in theaters in 2004, during a resurgence in comic book films. The movie starred Halle Berry as Patience Phillips, a different version of Catwoman from the one in the comics. The movie featured a plot about an evil skin care company tricking women into using a product that could kill them, and also included the weirdest basketball scene in Hollywood history. Catwoman was a critical flop and a box office bomb (though still more successful than Borderlands), but Berry is still a fan of the movie and character.

As noted by Variety, while on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actress was asked about her feelings on Catwoman as the cinematic dud turns 20 years old.

NBC Universal / The Tonight Show

“I loved it. It got panned. The critics said it sucked balls. And balls aren’t that bad,” joked Berry.

She then explained that over the last few years, people have begun sharing clips of the film online and speaking positively about the troubled comic book flick.

“What I’m happy about is that the children have found it now on the internet, and they love it,” said Berry. “So, it’s so vindicating. Because now they’re saying it’s cool and what the heck was everybody’s problem with it? I’m so brat now!”

Fallon then asked Berry if she would be willing to return to the role and make a new Catwoman film.

“Maybe…if I could direct it. Maybe,” said Berry.

Halle Berry has wanted to direct Catwoman 2 since 2021

This lines up with past comments from the actress about Catwoman and the possibility of her making another one. In 2021, while promoting her Netflix movie Bruised, she mentioned wanting to direct a potential superhero follow-up.

“I would love to direct Catwoman,” explained Berry in 2021.

“If I can get ahold of that now, knowing what I know, having had this experience [on ‘Bruised’], and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story. ‘Bruised’ was written for a white Irish Catholic 25-year-old girl, and I got to reimagine it. I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and redo that. Have a redo on that, now knowing what I know.”

Berry added that in her version of Catwoman,the character would save the world “like most male superheroes do.” She wouldn’t have the iconic DC character just “saving women from” an evil cosmetic company.

“I would make the stakes a lot higher, and I think make it more inclusive of both men and women,” said Berry.

Meanwhile, the Catwoman star also recently said that she was down to reprise her role as X-Men member Storm in this year’s super blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. But star Ryan Reynolds never called her and asked.

