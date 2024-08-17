Here Are Some Hints To The Groups Confounding Millions Of NYT Connections Players Today

Puzzle games can be addictive. Maybe not Randy Orton playing Elden Ring-level addictive (we hope), but most definitely habit-forming.

Your daily sweet 16 words are back and ready for your best grouping efforts. The popular Connections brainbuster from The New York Times has four groups of words with a shared theme or commonality, but they’re shuffled into random order for you to figure out. Remember to take your time — many words have multiple meanings, so think twice before you click.

Today’s words: TONGUE, TAPE, RANCH, NECK, FRENCH, LANGUAGE, DRESSING, COTTAGE, BANDAGE, CRAFTSMAN, MAKE OUT, SCISSORS, SPEECH, KISS, PRAIRIE, and DIALECT.

Today’s NYT Connections Hints

The rules are simple: Yellow group is the easiest, purple group is the hardest (and usually contains the most obscure wordplay), blue and green are somewhere in between. Pick four words at a time — four wrong guesses and you lose.

Without tipping our hand too much, here are your hints:

YELLOW: Yakkity yak yak

GREEN: First base

BLUE: Emergency goods

PURPLE: No place like home

Today’s NYT Connections Groups

Still stumped? Now we’re in spoiler territory. Each group’s theme has a name. Here are today’s:

YELLOW: Spoken Communication

GREEN: Canoodle

BLUE: First Aid Kit Items

PURPLE: House Styles

Today’s NYT Connections Answers

Struck out? Don’t feel bad – the Times loves to throw some serious curveballs, and you probably tried it before you had your morning coffee. We’ll give you the big reveal here, and better luck next time! Or if you got it, congratulations!

YELLOW: DIALECT, LANGUAGE, SPEECH, TONGUE

GREEN: FRENCH, KISS, MAKE OUT, NECK

BLUE: BANDAGE, DRESSING, SCISSORS, TAPE

PURPLE: COTTAGE, CRAFTSMAN, PRAIRIE, RANCH