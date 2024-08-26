Here Come The Gokus In Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is taking over on PC at the moment, propelling Steam to new heights as players flock to the old-school feeling action game. The fan mods are already flooding in as a result, and it was only a matter of time before Dragon Ball Z’s Goku became a playable hero in the spiritually-linked fantasy tale.

Both Black Myth: Wukong and Dragon Ball Z take inspiration from the Chinese novel Journey to the West. It includes the trials and tribulations of the powerful Monkey King disciple, which forms the basis for the protagonist of Black Myth as well as part of Goku’s backstory. The manga and anime character’s power pole, nimbus cloud, and great ape transformation are all borrowed from the story.

When people called it Black Myth Goku well here is your version of the game! #BlackMythWukong pic.twitter.com/sO6V2NaDy3 — SKINS (@SKINSWukong) August 26, 2024

The Goku mods for Black Myth, of which there are two so far, swap the Super Saiyan in for Sun Wukong. Both are by Nexus Mods user norskpl and the first one swaps in a 2D-looking Goku model for the Black Myth hero’s first costume. Norskpl’s second Goku mod does the same but with the model from the now-defunct 2019 Jump Force fighting game. It’s a much more detailed and congruous fit for Black Myth’s gritty, hyper-realistic look, but also a bit of a Franken-Goku if you ask me.

The mods for Black Myth will no doubt continue to pour in, especially given the relatively simplicity of swapping out one avatar for another. While the most popular mods currently are for better visuals, anti-stutter, a better dodge, and a simple map, there’s also one that lets you play as Tifa from Final Fantasy VII Remake. One of the warriors who helped bring down Sephiroth should be able to make short work of Black Myth’s hulking monsters.