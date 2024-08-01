Here’s How Diablo IV’s 8 Uber Unique Items Are Changing Next Season

Uber Uniques are supposed to be the rarest, most powerful items in Diablo IV and they’re about to get completely reworked. Blizzard outlined how each item is changing in the upcoming Season of the Infernal Hordes to make the gear stronger across all builds. They’re also getting a new name.

The first thing to know about Uber Uniques in season 5 is that they are now going to be called Mythic Uniques. The second is that each one is getting major changes to its stats to make sure they can compete with the best Masterworked gear and feel meaningful and rewarding no matter which class you play as or which build you’re running.

Here’s the list of the eight current Uber Uniques getting overhauled, which have a small chance to drop in Nightmare Dungeons or can be crafted with Resplendent Sparks. The full changes are viewable in the above slide-show:

Tyrael’s Might

Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander

Andariel’s Visage

Doombringer

Harlequin Crest

Melted Heart of Selig

Ring of Starless Skies

The Grandfather

Season of the Infernal Hordes goes live on August 6, adding a new wave-based mode, some more story questlines, and a ton of tweaks to classes, XP farming, and just about everything else in the game. It’s the big content update expected to carry players through to the Vessel of Hatred expansion coming to Diablo IV in October, and it comes after a massive overhaul of loot just last season.

Over a year into its life, the loot-driven action-RPG is arguably better than ever, even if it’s still not all some players had hoped, and might never be due to its modern, battle-pass-driven live service design. It’s still an excellent shut-your-brain-off-and-grind game, and it’s as good a time as any to start building a character for Vessel of Hatred. Diablo IV is also free with a paid Game Pass subscription on Xbox and PC, even if the price for those just got jacked up moving forward.

