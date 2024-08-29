Here’s Our First Look At The New Jurassic Park Movie

We finally have a title, plot, and official screenshots from the next Jurassic Park sequel. Hold on to your butts, because Jurassic World: Rebirth arrives in July 2025.

On August 29, Universal officially unveiled the previously announced Jurassic World Dominion sequel. The film is titled Rebirth and is set five years after the events of Dominion. In that film, dinosaurs have spread across the globe, causing chaos as they settle in alongside horses, cows, and ducks. This new film continues that narrative, showing how the dinosaurs are handling the modern-day world.

Here’s a very tiny teaser that shows nothing:

Universal

Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson as covert ops expert Zora Bennett, a person on a mission to get some dino DNA to save the world. The movie also stars Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

Here’s the official synopsis.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.

Jurassic World Rebirth is being directed by Gareth Edwards, who previously directed Star Wars: Rogue One. The film’s script was done by original Jurassic Park scriptwriter David Koepp. Steven Spielberg, who directed the first two films in the franchise, returns once again to produce.

Over on Twitter, the official Jurassic World account shared two screenshots of the movie. Look, someone is holding a flare. I wonder if there’s a nasty dinosaur nearby…

Personally, as a big, dumb Jurassic Park fan, I wasn’t super hot on 2022’s Dominion and I was hoping for a full reboot of the franchise. Instead, it seems we are going to keep telling stories about dinosaurs existing in the modern world which could be cool, but so far hasn’t really worked for me. I guess I’ll find out if Edwards, Koepp, and Johansson can nail it when Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2, 2025.

.