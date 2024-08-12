Hi-Fi Rush Dev Is Back From The Dead, Will ‘Continue Developing’ The Series

Three months after Microsoft unceremoniously shut the studio down, Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks is being revived by PUBG publisher Krafton. The company has acquired both the studio and the rights to the Hi-Fi Rush IP, and plans to expand upon the rhythm-based action game as part of the acquisition. So not only is the studio finding new life under new management, but now the little passion project that could gets to live on instead of dying out after one excellent game.

According to Krafton’s press release on the acquisition, the publisher says it’s working with Xbox and ZeniMax to “ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity” at the studio, which, Krafton said in its press release, will allow the studio to “continue developing the Hi-Fi RUSH IP and explore future projects.” The announcement also makes clear that Tango Gameworks’ previous games like the original Hi-Fi Rush, The Evil Within series, and Ghostwire: Tokyo will remain on digital storefronts even after the studio makes the transition.

This is such good news to hear after the tragic, senseless closure of Tango Gameworks earlier this year. The Hi-Fi Rush developer was only one of three studios Microsoft shut down back in May, but the apparent success of the rhythm action game a year prior made it all the more shocking. The fallout that followed has put a notable stain on Xbox management’s reputation, as it’s been one of the higher-profile shutdowns in a year full of industry turnover. While we don’t know what specifically Tango Gameworks will develop in the Hi-Fi Rush universe after this, it’s at least good to know the studio and series’ futures are looking bright once more. The game never did come to Switch, despite rumors earlier this year, so maybe that port is still in the cards.

If you haven’t played Hi-Fi Rush, I just replayed it recently and it holds up. I bet it feels even more cathartic in light of this news.

