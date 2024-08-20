How Long Is Action-RPG Black Myth: Wukong?

Black Myth: Wukong is an exciting new action-adventure game from Game Science that promises a thrilling adventure inspired by the Chinese novel Journey to the West. There are over 160 enemy types and more than 80 bosses to defeat, a variety of skills to unlock across multiple trees, and plenty of secrets to find as you work your way through this mystical world.

How long is Black Myth: Wukong?

Though beating Black Myth: Wukong is going to require most folks to do a little bit of extra content like finding upgrades via exploration or side-quests, if you’re not interested in seeing everything you won’t need to engage with all of its optional content. As such, those just looking to reach the end of the campaign without much additional exploring can likely finish the game in around 30 hours.

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

But that’s not really the point here. Finishing the game at a sprint isn’t fully experiencing everything Black Myth: Wukong has to offer. There are multiple endings to uncover, as well as over 80 trophies or achievements to unlock on your way to full completion. The latter requires you to do things like find every meditation spot, transformation, and brew, as well as a wide variety of one-off tasks—some of which will take quite a lot of time to finish.

Those looking to see everything in Black Myth: Wukong may spend upwards of 50 hours in its mythological world as they tackle side-quests, complete its trophies/achievements, and unlock each of its endings. Those who take things extra slow and relaxed (or get hung up on tougher bosses and secrets) may even stretch their time with the game far longer than that!

However long you spend playing Black Myth: Wukong is up to you. But if you need a bit of help, check out our early game tips and the best skills to buy first.

