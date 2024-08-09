How Long Is Brilliant Butt-Slapping Game Thank Goodness You’re Here?

If you like absurdist humor and games where you can smack a lot of butts, Thank Goodness You’re Here is probably right up your alley. This short but hilarious game makes for a fantastic weekend play, and is guaranteed to put a smile on your face. If you’re wondering just how long it’ll take you to make it to the end of Thank Goodness You’re Here, we’ve got the answer for you below.

Thank Goodness You’re Here describes itself as a “slapformer,” a peculiarly British game set in the fictional Northern English town of Barnsworth. You play as a traveling salesman in a vaguely 1970s world, where you do odd jobs for the many locals. And hit a lot of things. It’s exactly as strange as you’d expect from the developers of Untitled Goose Game.

How long is Thank Goodness You’re Here?

While its objectives often require some trial-and-error to complete, Thank Goodness You’re Here is relatively linear and has no fail-state. That means you can’t die and are free to simply explore the world at your own pace.

As such, if you’re the kind of player who just wants to push through the town without engaging fully with its many peculiar denizens at every turn, you can wrap up Thank Goodness You’re Here’s story in just two to three hours. But don’t do that, you’ll be missing out.

There’s a surprising amount of content that’s easy to overlook in Thank Goodness You’re Here, especially if you’re looking to obtain all of the game’s trophies or achievements. You’ll need to do things like knock on every closed door, find a lot of animals hidden in places like trash cans, and speak to certain characters at specific times during the story to move their side-stories along.

When going for this kind of full completion—especially without a guide—you can expect to spend up to six hours with Thank Goodness You’re Here, as you may need to run through the game multiple times to wrap up anything you missed.

There’s no denying that Thank Goodness You’re Here is a relatively short game, but that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty to see (and plenty of butts to slap). More importantly, the game is such a delightful romp that it’s well worth the entry price regardless of how much time you spend exploring its wacky town.