How To Beat Boss Mukadejoro In Kunitsu-Gami: Path Of The Goddess

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess offers plenty of variety in boss fights, but one of the most challenging will be encountered early on. Mukadejoro is an aggressive behemoth with unique mechanics and a persistent AI. It all comes together to feel like a massive difficulty spike.

As arduous as that sounds, the additional objective for the stage is to beat it in under three minutes. My first successful run in this fight took 12 minutes, so I understand how difficult the idea of clearing it in under three seems. I’ll be going over the strategies to beat this ugly bug and how to do it quickly for those looking to complete the challenging objective.

Prepare with the right villagers

Mukadejoro is a unique boss because it prioritizes you specifically. That would typically make it easier to keep the villagers and Yoshiro safe, but the size of the monster and the ground it covers with its attacks means that they’re in danger as long as you’re nearby. Any direct damage they receive will be huge, and the time spent individually healing them is too precious to lose. This is why I suggest that you assign ranged roles to all the villagers.

Archers are thankfully sufficient for the job, although they’re more effective if you upgrade them as much as possible. You’ll need to keep a mental note of their attack range and do your best to keep Mukadejoro within it.

Use the lanterns to your advantage

Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

The previous stage introduced the mechanic of lanterns, and that’s present here as well. Villagers won’t attack enemies that aren’t being illuminated by the lanterns or by Soh. Further, Mukadejoro’s weak spots will reveal themselves as disgusting wriggling flesh bits when close to a light. If it’s not close enough, the next best option will be to focus attacks on its mouth.

Making the trek to every lantern is worth it if you’re having trouble in the fight. Igniting each one illuminates the entire cave and exposes all the armored monster’s weaknesses all at once. This creepy-crawly boss will look nasty as hell, however, you can’t ask for a better chance to go on the offensive.

Position your villagers to stand next to them before you trigger the boss fight. You’ll need to physically be next to a lantern before you can request a villager to light it. Having them already there will save time and let you start the fight on the right foot.

Maintain the right distance to defeat Mukadejoro

Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

The key to winning is to keep your distance and recognize your surroundings. Yoshiro’s safety is the sole determining factor for game overs in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and understanding how easily enemies can reach her is a crucial tip to follow. This boss fight will require you to be extra aware, due to how encompassing its attacks are. Even though Mukadejoro will be trying to kill you specifically, it can deal huge collateral damage to Yoshiro and your villagers.

You need to be far enough away that the monster doesn’t hurt anybody else, all the while staying within the range of your Archers. It’s a tough balance to maintain when you’re also trying to get in as many hits as possible. This is why fully upgrading your Archers (and therefore their range) helps a lot.

Something important to note is figuring out how to deal with the boss’s often-used unblockable attack. It’s a tracking charge that moves more quickly than you and lasts a deceptively long time. Just like other enemies, you’ll know it’s coming when a giant symbol appears over the monster’s head.

The best way to avoid this is to roll out of the way and stick close to its body. You’ll want to corral the big bug towards its lower half to leave yourself a decent circle of space. Make sure not to touch any part of the body since you will take damage from it during this attack.

If that doesn’t quite work out, another method to try is to lead it towards the inner wall. The attack’s tracking can be finicky near walls and it can sometimes waste extra time coming back down. Once it’s done charging, start slashing with a focus on any revealed weak points. Rinse and repeat to whittle down the boss’s health and get you out of this cave.

How to beat Mukadejoro within three minutes

Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

Much of the above strategy can be applied to defeating Mukadejoro quickly, albeit with some key changes. Here are some additional tips to use if you’ve been having trouble clearing this in under three minutes.

Consider Not Lighting Every Lantern – Running to each lantern individually to tell a villager to light it is a big time sink. Mukadejoro will eventually blow out all the lanterns in one breath if they’re all lit anyway. Ignoring a couple and keeping the boss close enough for your villagers to attack is a viable strategy if you haven’t advanced much further with the game.

– Running to each lantern individually to tell a villager to light it is a big time sink. Mukadejoro will eventually blow out all the lanterns in one breath if they’re all lit anyway. Ignoring a couple and keeping the boss close enough for your villagers to attack is a viable strategy if you haven’t advanced much further with the game. Come Back After You’ve Unlocked Soh Upgrades – I’ve been able to consistently beat Mukadejoro within three minutes since I was able to upgrade Soh. Having multiple Tsuba Guards and access to moves that deplete the resist gauge makes this far easier.

– I’ve been able to consistently beat Mukadejoro within three minutes since I was able to upgrade Soh. Having multiple Tsuba Guards and access to moves that deplete the resist gauge makes this far easier. Try Out Other Villagers – Archers should still be your best bet, but there are other villager roles to try out. A team of fully upgraded Marksmen can deal strong damage at a somewhat decent pace. If you’re feeling particularly cocky and can provide most of the damage, you can also win with a team of fully upgraded Ascetics.

Defeating Mukadejoro in under three minutes awards you a Mazo Talisman called Demon Squadron. Equipping this will reduce how long it takes for villagers to clear obstacles and to repair bridges during the day. Although this is pretty specific in use, it does come in handy for many of the latter stages of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

.