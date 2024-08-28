How To Beat Fortnite’s Latest Marvel Quest, Heroes Assemble

Fortnite’s latest story mission is now available. It continues the tale surrounding the evil plans of Doctor Doom, following on from gathering items for Hope last week, and rewards you with some XP upon completion. This guide will detail everything you need to know about completing these quests and what kind of danger you should expect.

Heroes Assemble

Stage 1 – I’m looking for something specific

Stage 2 – One of these henchmen might have a shipping manifest on them

Stage 3 – If we’re facing off against Doom, we’re going to need good gear

Stage 4 – War Machine’s been analyzing those henchmen’s notes. Ask him about ‘em

Stage 5 – Practice makes perfect. Especially when it comes to hovering boots

Stage 6 – Show Hope she won’t have to face Doom alone

Stage 7 – I’ve got an update. Come talk to me

I’m looking for something specific

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

To complete the first stage of this quest, you’ll need to go to one of the three Marvel-themed areas and open a Doctor Doom chest. This is a lucky draw, so you may hit the jackpot and find one right away, or spend the entire game looking for one.

You’ll know it’s a Doom Chest by looking at the green color scheme and arrow-like figures on it. Once you open the right one, it’ll trigger an audio of Jones. He’ll begin to talk to you about what plans they have in store to stop Doom.

One of these henchmen might have a shipping manifest on them

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

For this portion of the quest, we recommend landing at the place above The Underworld or the location of Brawler’s Battleground, because they are far off from most locations.

When you arrive in either place, you’ll need to kill one of the henchmen, and as soon as you do they’ll drop a shipping manifest. After you pick it up, you’ll complete the quest.

If we’re facing off against Doom, we’re going to need good gear

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

This quest may be a little easier said than done. To complete it, you’ll be tasked with picking up five Epic (purple) or better items from fallen players, rather than from chests. It’s important to mention that you don’t need to be the person to kill them, so you can complete this by looting corpses!

War Machine’s been analyzing those henchmen’s notes. Ask him about ‘em

To complete this, you’ll need to talk to War Machine. He can be found just south of Doom’s Courtyard. After you’re done talking to him, you’ll complete the quest.

Practice makes perfect. Especially when it comes to hovering boots

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Here you’ll need to inflict 300 damage on opponents while hovering in the air with War Machine’s Hover Jets. For this, we recommend landing in any of the Marvel-themed areas because it’ll increase the odds of you finding a set.

What’s nice about this part of the quest is that you don’t need to damage players. So, as soon as you get one, begin shooting the AIs while they are in the air to complete this portion of the quest. Once you inflict the right amount of damage, Hope will call you and tell you her plan.

Show Hope she won’t have to face Doom alone

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

For this quest, you’ll need to eliminate five opponents with War Machine’s Arsenal. This is another one of the Marvel-themed weapons, and we recommend you land at Restored Reels because this area spawns up to three Avenger Chests at once, which will greatly increase your odds of finding War Machine’s Arsenal.

Once you get your hands on one, go to any of the Marvel-themed areas and kill five AIs or players with them.

I’ve got an update. Come Talk to me

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

The last thing you’ll need to do for this quest is talk to Jones. He can be found Northeast of the Nitrodrome. After you talk to him, you’ll complete the final part of this week’s story quest.

There you have it: you and a bunch of main characters are starting to rebel against Doom. Good luck!

