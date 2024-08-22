How To Beat The Early Wukong Boss That’s Destroying Everyone, The Wandering Wight

Black Myth: Wukong features numerous difficult bosses throughout its lengthy campaign, promising to halt your progress at least a few times as you figure out each one’s moves and learn to counter them. However, one early game boss in particular trips up a lot of new players who find that, even after multiple attempts, it just feels insurmountable. And yes, that boss is the Wandering Wight.

The Wandering Wight is encountered within the first hour of Black Myth: Wukong, located in a clearing within the forest just beyond the Outside the Forest shrine. This hulking boss deals monstrous damage while taking very little in return—but that’s because you’re likely not quite prepared to defeat this baddie the first time you stumble upon it. Here’s the scoop.

Let’s get prepared

Defeating the Wandering Wight is much more about preparation and having the right skills at your disposal than anything else, so it’s in your best interest not to fight this boss the first time you come across it. Instead, let’s knock a few things out.

First, defeat the other optional boss in the forest, Guangzhi, to obtain your first transformation skill, Red Tide. This transformation allows you to become Guangzhi and dish out some fire damage while also temporarily granting you a new health bar. This can be vital to your survival against the Wandering Wight.

Next, proceed through the chapter as normal until you reach the Bamboo Forest segment. Use this handy XP grinding spot at the Snake Trail shrine to level up until you’ve at least maxed out Robust Constitution in the Survival tree and purchased both tiers of Crash in the Immobilize tree. This will grant you more health and allow you to deal more damage to Immobilized enemies.

Lastly, be sure you’ve upgraded your armor to the Pilgrim’s Set at any shrine to give yourself a bit more defense.

Let’s kick his ass

When you feel prepared, head back to the Outside the Forest shrine and head over to the Wandering Wight and get ready to throw down.

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

Right out of the gate, cast Immobilize on him and proceed to whale on him as much as possible with combos. When the Immobilize breaks, start looking out for retaliatory strikes and keep your distance, as most of his attacks have enough range to them that a poorly timed dodge can see half of your health disappear in one hit.

Maintain your distance until he performs one of his combos. As he’s wrapping up, rush in and put damage on him until he begins to prepare for another onslaught, then once again pull back far enough that his large sweeping attacks and stomps can’t touch you.

The main concern in this fight is the beam of energy he fires at you. You can prepare for this by watching for when he begins to charge it up, then either dodging behind him (ideal) or timing a dodge that avoids the beam. Getting hit by this attack can be devastating and, in many cases, ruin your chances at having enough health to defeat the boss, so mastering how to avoid it is a key element of success.

When he’s around 25% health, use your Red Tides transformation and close the gap. Beat on him using your most powerful attacks available during the transformation until it finally depletes. If he’s still standing, you should only have a little bit of health to chip off and finish him, so play safe and keep up the momentum.

Defeating him will earn you some Will and materials, as well as the Cat’s Eye Beads Curio and the Wandering Wight spirit.

Let’s equip his spirit

If you took our advice and continued to the Bamboo Forest before facing the Wandering Wight, you should’ve already come across a fellow who grants your gourd the ability to absorb and equip spirits. The Wandering Wight’s spirit is a great option early in the game, as it will passively boost your defense while also providing you with a head slam summon that deals huge damage to foes.

Now that you’ve defeated the Wandering Wight and earned his spirit, make your way on through Chapter 1 feeling certain that nothing is insurmountable with a bit of grinding, practice, and a healthy dose of confidence.