How To Clear Enri Village In Kunitsu-Gami: Path Of The Goddess

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess constantly keeps things fresh with unique mechanics and levels. Enri Village is a wonderful example, as it’s a boss stage in all but name. Making things more difficult is that you’ll be physically useless throughout the night, forcing your villagers to pick up the slack.

Three additional objectives are also available, although the toughest is using a maximum of 1900 crystals. This can seem very limiting if you haven’t progressed much further down the mountain. Whether you keep being overrun or you’re trying to accomplish the bonus objective, I’ve got you covered.

What to prepare before starting the stage

Unlike other stages, where you’ll need to carve a path for Yoshiro, Enri Village differs in that she’ll be possessed by an evil spirit named Hidarugami. The only way to rid her of this malicious creature is to offer her a total of 1500 crystals. Your main source for these will be from the endless waves of Seethe the villagers slay, but you can get a head start by simply bringing as many crystals as you can.

Replay some stages, and visit or repair the bases you’ve unlocked so far. More crystals means fewer waves and fewer chances for your villagers to fall in battle. Coming into this stage with maximum crystals is a huge benefit.

Utilize the Carpenter and a Thief during the day

Since you can’t physically take part in the battle, it’s a good idea to give the villagers as many advantages as possible. The best way to do that is by sending the Carpenter out to fix the broken contraptions around the stage. I recommend prioritizing the Barrier and Bolstering Ring next to the Torii Gate, followed by the other Barriers in this area.

Crystals will be needed to assign villager roles as well, which is why you’ll want to use a Thief. The role is unlocked in the previous stage after beating the Mukadejoro boss. They won’t participate in fights at night, but during the day they can dig up chests containing crystals or rations. Unlike lanterns, which you directly interact with to request a villager’s assistance, you’ll need to command a Thief to move next to a chest to dig it up.

Give all the villagers, including the Thief, proper combat roles before the sun sets. The night is very long during this stage and you don’t want to keep changing roles if you need to restart. Archers and Woodcutters will do just fine here, although an Ascetic can help if things get a little too chaotic.

How to beat Hidarugami at night

Once the night phase begins, Yoshiro will be possessed by the Hidarugami spirit and Soh will lose their physical form. Pile up the Archers within the Bolstering Ring so that their attacks are buffed.

Line up your Woodcutters close to the front of the Torii Gate and preferably within the Archers’ range. They should be able to hold them off pretty well, even though you might need the Woodcutters to briefly retreat once the larger enemies come out. Don’t hesitate to place them behind the Barriers if the Seethe start pushing through. Your Archers should be fine staying in the same spot since the wave of enemies will split toward both Barriers.

Your main purpose will be to float around, pick up crystals, and heal any hurt villagers. The waves are structured so that there is a little pause between some of them. Once you notice a break from the onslaught of Seethe, float back to Yoshiro and distribute your collected crystals. It takes a while to go back and forth, so it’s best to not leave during the action.

Stick to this process and you’ll have enough crystals sooner than you think. Beating the stage for the first time will also unlock a real powerhouse with the Sumo Wrestler Villager role.

How to complete Enri Village with 1900 or fewer crystals

The standout bonus objective for this stage is to complete it while using 1900 or fewer crystals. This seems simple enough until you realize that it takes 1500 to rid Yoshiro of the monster, leaving you with only 400 to spend on villagers. Here are some tips to get around this limiting challenge.

Fully Upgrade Woodcutters and Archers Beforehand – With eight villagers and only 400 crystals to spend, you don’t have many options. I recommend going all-in on the cost-efficient Woodcutter and Archer villager roles since they’re pretty formidable when maxed out.

– With eight villagers and only 400 crystals to spend, you don’t have many options. I recommend going all-in on the cost-efficient Woodcutter and Archer villager roles since they’re pretty formidable when maxed out. Ignore the Treasure Chests and Don’t Assign a Thief – It costs 50 Crystals to summon a Thief. Despite the fact they can dig up more Crystals for you during the day, they’re effectively useless at night. It’s better to have an extra fighting villager on hand than be down one.

– It costs 50 Crystals to summon a Thief. Despite the fact they can dig up more Crystals for you during the day, they’re effectively useless at night. It’s better to have an extra fighting villager on hand than be down one. Try Again After Increasing Your Crystal Limits – Repairing all of your bases is one of many Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess tips, and here’s another reason why. Starting the stage with an increased crystal limit means you don’t have to suffer through as many waves of Seethe. You could potentially begin this stage with enough crystals if you fix up enough bases first.

– Repairing all of your bases is one of many Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess tips, and here’s another reason why. Starting the stage with an increased crystal limit means you don’t have to suffer through as many waves of Seethe. You could potentially begin this stage with enough crystals if you fix up enough bases first. Or Ignore Much of the Above With the Right Mazo Talismans – If you don’t mind waiting, specific Mazo Talismans you can earn in a few upcoming stages make this a cakewalk. Plum Blossoms will provide you with additional crystals at the start of a stage, while Terrapin reduces the cost of assigning a role. Esteemed Craftsman is another viable option as it speeds up the Carpenter’s repair times.

The reward for clearing Enri Village with 1900 or fewer crystals is a Mazo Talisman called Winter Ground Cherry. Having this equipped makes it easier to control the Defilement Core during the Torii Gate minigame. It’s a great option if you have trouble keeping Yoshiro safe during a future stage in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.