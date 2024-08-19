How To Complete Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4, Week 0 Quests

Fortnite’s newest season, Absolute Doom, is here. As the name suggests, it’s centered around one of Marvel’s most prominent villains, Doctor Doom. This season is filled with various Marvel-themed skins that you can unlock after purchasing the battle pass. Of course, it also comes with multiple quests you can complete that will go towards unlocking new cosmetic items.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4, Week 0 Quests

Damage Opponents with Dual Micro SMGs (1,000)

Search containers in different Named Locations in a single match (2)

Hide in hiding places or bushes in different matches (3)

Eliminate opponents with SMGs or shotguns (10)

Eliminate an opponent with Captain America’s Shield (1)

Damage Opponents with Dual Micro SMGs

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Dual Micro SMGs are one of the weapons introduced this season. They can be found all over the map. You can get lucky and find one immediately or spend a whole game looking for them, but once you have a pair, you must inflict 1,000 damage on an opponent. Thankfully, they can be AI, so we recommend landing at Castle Doom and killing the bots there to complete it.

Search containers in different Named Locations in a single match

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

This quest is fairly straightforward to complete. All you need to do is search containers in locations with names on them. This can be anything from toolboxes to chests and even food boxes.

Hide in hiding places or bushes in different matches

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

For this quest, you’ll have to hide in specific places in three different games. You can easily complete this one by running into some bushes. So as soon as you land, run towards some bushes. Once you land, run towards some bushes, and you’ll finish it in no time.

Eliminate opponents with SMGs or shotguns

This is another quest that’s straightforward to complete. All you’ll need to do is kill ten opponents using a shotgun or SMG. You won’t have to look far to complete this quest because AI kills will count towards it, so we recommend landing at the new locations, including Castle Doom, Doom’s Courtyard, Doomstadt, or The Raft.

Eliminate an opponent with Captain America’s Shield

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

To complete this quest, you’ll need to kill an opponent using Captain America’s Shield. His shield can be found by looting a random chest. But you can increase your odds by opening a chest in the Marvel areas or the Avengers chest. You can also buy one from Captain Jones, located southeast of The Raft, for 300 gold. Now that you have one, find an AI or player and kill them to complete the quest.

Congratulations, you’ve just completed Week 0’s quest, and you’re one step closer to becoming a full-time Avenger!

