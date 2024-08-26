How To Complete Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4, Week 1 Quests

Fortnite’s latest batch of quests for Chapter 5, Season 4 is here. This week introduces five new challenges for you to complete. Each quest is worth 20,000 XP, meaning that if you complete all five of them, they can earn you up to 100,000 XP, used to unlock items in the battle pass. This guide will detail everything you need to know about completing this week’s quests.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4, Week 1 Quests

Damage opponents while airborne (500)

Eliminate an opponent with Doctor Doom’s Monarch Pistol (1)

Reach 10 players remaining (1)

Travel distance while airborne in a vehicle (100)

Search Chest in Named Locations (25)

Damage opponents while airborne

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

To complete this quest, you need to damage opponents while in the air. The damage doesn’t need to be done to players, so you can finish it by applying all your attacks to AI if you’d prefer. The easiest way to complete this is by grabbing War Machine’s jetpack, then taking off and shooting enemies while in the air.

But you can also complete it simply by jumping, or falling off structures. Just make sure you inflict some damage before you touch the ground. Once you’ve accumulated 500 damage, you’ll finish the quest.

Eliminate an opponent with Doctor Doom’s Monarch Pistol

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

This quest may sound simple, but it’s actually a toughie. To do this, you’ll need to kill the Doombot in Castle Doom because it’s the only way to get Doctor Doom’s Monarch Pistol. As soon as you land at the castle, try to grab a decent loadout as fast as you can, and kill the Doombot before others do.

Once he drops the pistol, find the nearest AI and kill them if that’s easier. This quest doesn’t require you to kill a player, but that works too. And, you know, is the point of the game.

Reach 10 players remaining

All you need to do for this quest is be among the top 10 players in a lobby. You can complete this by naturally playing the game.

Travel distance while airborne in a vehicle

To complete this quest, all you need to do is catch some air while in a car. We recommend going to a gas station and getting in the first car you see. After that, find the closest cliff and hit the boost. If you’re lucky, you’ll complete it on your first go.

Search Chest in Named Locations

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

This is another quest you can complete by naturally playing the game. All you need to do is go to any named location and open 25 chests. Thankfully, all of those areas have plenty of chests for you to open, so you should be able to complete the quest in no time.

Once you’ve done all that, you’ll officially complete all of Week One’s quests. Congratulations! You’re one step closer to finishing the battle pass.

.