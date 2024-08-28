How To Complete Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4, Week 2 Quests

Fortnite’s latest batch of quests for Chapter 5, Season 4 is here. Week 2 introduces five new challenges for you to complete. Each quest is worth 20,000 XP, offering a total of [removes shoes and socks] up to 100,000 XP, used to unlock items in the battle pass. This guide will detail everything you need to know about completing this week’s quests.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4, Week 2 Quests

Eliminate opponents with the Striker AR (3)

Sprint distance after taking damage (100)

Use a Mod Bench in different matches (2)

Damage opponents within 5 seconds of receiving damage (150)

Hire Characters or recruit defeated Henchmen (5)

Eliminate opponents with the Striker AR

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

To complete this quest, we recommend going to any Marvel-themed areas. Once you land there, look for a Striker AR and kill three AIs as soon as possible. Since this is a common weapon, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding one, but be quick since all three areas are hot spots.

Sprint distance after taking damage

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

This is another quest you can complete in the Marvel-themed areas. Head to any one of them, then shoot an AI and let them shoot you. Once you get shot, channel your inner Forrest Gump and run. Keep going until you run 100 meters, and you’ll complete the quest.

Use a Mod Bench in [two] different matches

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

You’ll need to survive a few rounds for this quest because mod benches are only available through vaults and the flying island, both of which begin to appear mid-game. Get to the final 50, and you should see that mysterious island appearing in the sky above you. Once you get to either walk to the Mod Bench, apply any attachment you want.

If you’re having a hard time surviving until they appear, we recommend landing somewhere away from the lobby and taking it slow. Most times, people rush towards the vault, so wait a little bit to ensure it’s empty. After you do this twice in different games, you’ll complete the quest.

Damage opponents within 5 seconds of receiving damage

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

This is yet another quest you can complete in the Marvel-themed areas. All you need to do is damage an opponent for 150 health five seconds after they hurt you. What’s nice about this is that it doesn’t need to be a player, and you can complete it by damaging AIs. So you won’t have to worry about players killing you right back.

Hire Characters or recruit defeated Henchmen

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

To complete this quest, you’ll need to either visit one of the 11 characters around the map and hire them, or recruit downed Henchmen.

To recruit a Henchmen, you’ll first need to down them. After you do that, you’ll see a prompt letting you hire them. It’s worth pointing out that although the henchmen do not have special abilities, they can still act as a meatshield for you. After you’ve done this five times, you’ll complete the quest.

Congratulations, you just completed this week’s quest! You’re now one step closer to completing the Battle Pass and unlocking all the skins within it.

