How To Complete Fortnite’s Latest Doctor Doom-Themed Quest

Fortnite’s second story mission for Chapter 5, Season 4, is out. Unlike the first one featuring Gwenpool, this one isn’t hidden, so you won’t need to do anything special to unlock it. To get all the delicious XP and continue the quest to thwart Doctor Doom, follow our handy guide.

‘Are We Doomed’ Quests

Stage 1 – Deal damage to opponents at Castle Doom, Doomstadt, or The Rift (500)

Stage 2 – Investigate the Redline Rig for evidence

Stage 3 – Bring Doom’s Helmet to Hope

Stage 4 – Eliminate opponents from over 30 meters (3)

Stage 5 – Find Doom’s logs at the memorial statue and the Fractured Four

Stage 6 – Collect a control chip by hitting a headshot on Doom’s henchmen

Stage 1

The name of this quest tells you everything you need to know about what you need to do. For this, we recommend going to The Raft because there are a lot more NPCs spread out in the small area. Take out a few, and you’ll complete the quest.

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Stage 2

For this quest you’ll need to go to Redline Rig. When you get there, go to Pandora’s box and collect the armor on the ground. Once you do that, it’ll trigger an audio log with Jones and Hope. The two will talk about how they need to study it more.

Stage 3

This portion of the quest is fairly straightforward; all you need to do is return the armor to Hope. She can be found in a house located at Sandy Steppes. Once you give her the helmet, you’ll complete that stage of the quest.

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Stage 4

To complete this quest you’ll need to eliminate three opponents from over 30 meters. For this we recommend going to Doomstadt, and picking off the AI from a distance. There are a whole bunch of ‘em to get in this area, so it’ll be nice and quick, and they tend to stand a lot more still than real players.

Stage 5

This part of the quest will have you fetch two items that are fairly close to one another. For the first log, you’ll need to go to the Fantastic Four sign that can be found near Doomstadt. When you get there, look for Fantastic Four memos. As soon as you pick it up it’ll trigger an audio log from Doom, talking about how he plans on making the world in his image.

The other log can be found at Rebel’s Roost near the statue. Like last time, the second you pick it up an audio log will trigger. This time, Doom will talk about how he’s building a new kingdom.

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Stage 6

To complete the final part of the quest, you’ll need to hit one of the hostile guards—found at any of the Marvel-themed areas—in the head. As soon as you do, they’ll drop a control chip that you can pick up. Once you collect it, Hope will call you and instruct you to reach her at a later time. The plot thickens.

Congratulations, you’ve just completed the second story quest for Chapter 5, Season 4. You’re one step closer to stopping Doctor Doom!

