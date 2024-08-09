How To Find Cat Quest III’s Lovepurr Chronicles Book Locations

Cat Quest III is a thrilling feline adventure set in a pirate-themed world, and as such, you can rest assured there’s plenty of booty to find scattered around its various islands. Not all of this treasure is money or weaponry, however—you’ll also uncover special items that can be returned to specific NPCs as part of their quests. One of these quests you’ll definitely want to complete is finding the Lovepurr Chronicles.

The Lovepurr Chronicles are a series of three books that can be found throughout the map and returned to a fellow by the name of Clawford in Lovepurr Castle. Here’s where to find Lovepurr Castle and each Lovepurr Chronicles Book.

Where to find Lovepurr Castle

When you’re ready to speak with Clawford, he can be found in Lovepurr Castle, which is located on the appropriately named Lovepurr Islands on the east side of the map.

Screenshot: The Gentlebros / Kotaku

If you prefer, you can obtain all of the Lovepurr Chronicles Books before ever speaking to Clawford. However, after returning one book to him, he’ll provide you with the Healpaw spell. With this in mind, it’s recommended you at least take the first book to him early in the game, as Healpaw is an invaluable addition to your arsenal that will no doubt regularly save your life.

Where to find all of the Lovepurr Chronicles Books

There are three Lovepurr Chronicles Books. They’re all located within caves with names that feature puns about love.

Book 1 – Lovepurr Cave

Screenshot: The Gentlebros / Kotaku

This is the first book you should try to obtain, as it’s located directly above Lovepurr Castle, making it ideal for scoring Healpaw from Clawford early in the game.

Book 2 – Furrloin Cave

Screenshot: The Gentlebros / Kotaku

This book is located in Furrlorn Cave, which can be found southwest of the Golden Tower in Purvanna.

Book 3 – Heartpurreak Cave

Screenshot: The Gentlebros / Kotaku

This book can be found in Heartpurreak Cave on the easternmost tip of the Twilight Isles.

With all three Lovepurr Chronicles Books returned to Clawford, interact with each of them individually and follow the story to the end for additional rewards. And don’t forget to level up your Healpaw!