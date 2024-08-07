How To Find Once Human’s Rarest Deviant, Artisan’s Touch

Once Human features several securable Deviants—helpers who aid you in combat, provide buffs back at base, or harvest and gather resources at home—like Buzzy Bee. While the Deviants that aid you in combat prove most beneficial on the fly, those that help with crafting or gathering are the backbone of your adventure. Without them, you’ll end up sitting around your base, handcrafting ammunition for ten or twenty minutes. Boring! So let’s get you sorted on that.

One of the Once Human’s most helpful crafting Deviants is a mid-game creature known as Artisan’s Touch. It’s a rare drop, though, only available from Scorchers in two mid-level zones.

Here is how to get Artisan’s Touch in Once Human!

Where to get Artisan’s Touch

Screenshot: Starry Studio / Kotaku

The most efficient way—really, the only viable way—to obtain Artisan’s Touch is to farm Scorchers. They’re a relatively menacing enemy at first glance, but they’re big babies once you engage in combat. I’ll explain how to beat these walking mortars momentarily.

Scorchers can be found in Greywater Industrial Zone and Hearst Industries. They’re both mid-game zones, approximately level 20-25, so you’ll want to level to at least 18 before diving into either. Oh, and bring loads of ammunition and sanity gummies!

Artisan’s Touch will rarely drop from Scorchers, however. It’s not an easy Deviant to capture, and it can take respawning Scorchers multiple times to secure one. The easiest way to force-respawn Scorchers in either zone is to log out and back in again after a minute or two.

Simply continue farming at either location until Artisan’s Touch drops. It’s, unfortunately, the only option if you want this crafting Deviant in your base!

How to defeat Scorchers

Screenshot: Starry Studio / Kotaku

Despite their hulking size and mortar face, Scorchers are relatively simple to take down. First and foremost, aim for the cannon opening—the blazing red circle. Repeatedly hitting this spot will deal critical damage.

As their health drops, Scorchers will literally rip themselves in two. The mortar head will sprout legs and wander around, shooting flaming balls of magma that explode on contact. All the while, the body will charge forward in a straight line. Thankfully, it’s easy to dodge. But don’t let it get its hands on you!

It’s a battle of attrition and careful positioning!

How to Use Artisan’s Touch

Once you’re lucky enough to score Artisan’s Touch, it’s time to return to base and construct a Securement Unit. If you have a spare, go ahead and plop Artisan’s Touch inside one. Otherwise, build on near your Furnace. Artisan’s Touch enjoys the warmth, and the Furnace provides just enough to boost its Mood.

Read More: How and Why You Should Farm Automatic Parts in Once Human

While in its Securement Unit, Artisan’s Touch will continuously produce Universal Toolkits so long as its Mood remains high. You can scoop these up periodically, and you’ll want to store them in a storage container until you have 40. You can then build an All-Purpose Hand, which allows you to repair your least durable crafted gear. For that, you require:

x40 Universal Toolkits

x15 Acid

x40 Stardust Source

x1 Beryllium Crystal

It’ll save you resources in the long run, as you won’t have to repeatedly craft the same equipment, which is far more expensive!

Artisan’s Touch in Once Human is one of the most grind-heavy Deviants you can secure at this point. But it’s also beneficial for those who prefer to craft and repair equipment on the fly.