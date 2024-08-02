How To Finish Fortnite’s Quests For Chapter 5, Season 3, Week 10

Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass has various quests you can finish each week for some sweet XP to unlock new cosmetics. Week 10’s batch of quests introduces five new challenges for players to complete, each worth 15,000 XP. Those who complete all five quests will be rewarded with 75,000 XP, which can be used to further your progress with this season’s battle pass.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 3, Week 10 Quests

It’s basic economology. – Spend bars on Character sales or services. (400)

They can’t run forever!! – Eliminate players with the Combat AR (4)

Drink up! – Gain shields (300)

GET OVER IT! Literally! – Mantle of hurdle in different named locations (6)

Ka…Boom!!! – Damage opponents’ vehicles with ranged or explosive weapons (600)

It’s basic economology

Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

For this quest, you’ll be tasked with spending 400 gold while playing. Thankfully, there are various places you can spend gold bars at. You can also quickly obtain bars by killing opponents and opening cash registers.

They can’t run forever!!

Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

To complete this quest, you must defeat players using the Combat AR. Thankfully, these can be commonly found throughout the island, so grabbing one shouldn’t be too hard. Although this may be a bit of a double-edged sword, we recommend landing at the pirate ship in the middle of any golden-marked locations. These are hot zones; if you’re fast enough, you can complete this quest in one go. But it’s also worth pointing out that you don’t need to complete this in one game.

Drink up!

Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

This quest can be completed by simply playing the game. All you need to do is gain 300 shields. Thankfully, in most games, you’ll get shot plenty of times, so you shouldn’t have too much of an issue finishing this.

GET OVER IT! Literally!

Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

This quest requires you to mantle or huddle six times in named locations throughout the island. You don’t need to finish it all in one game, but if you have a car, it’s very possible to complete it all in a single match.

Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

For this, you’ll be tasked with damaging an opponent’s vehicle with a ranged weapon or explosive weapon for 600 damage. It doesn’t need to be a player. That said, we recommend you find the battle bus roaming around the map, and as soon as you do, inflict as much damage to it as you can. It’ll also greatly help if you do so with a modified car.

You’ve just completed all five weekly quests. Make sure you spend those hard-earned stars!

