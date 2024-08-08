How To Finish Fortnite’s Quests For Chapter 5, Season 3, Week 11

Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass has various weekly quests you can finish for some sweet XP, letting you unlock those tasty new cosmetics. Week 11’s batch of quests introduces five new challenges to complete, each worth 15,000 XP. Those who complete all five quests will be rewarded with 75,000 XP, which can be used to further your progress with this season’s battle pass.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 3, Week 11 Quests

They wouldn’t hide it in a chest in a chest if it wasn’t VALUABLE!—Search containers at Redline Rig, Brutal Beachhead, or Nitrodrome (5)

YOU CAN’T ESCAPE ME, FOUR-WHEELED CONTRAPTION!—Travel distance in vehicles or attached to one with a Tow Hook Cannon (1,500)

Ooh, shiny!—Damage opponents with an Epic or better weapon (500)

The speed, I LIVE FOR THE SPEED!—Launch through Flaming Boost Hoops (5)

All we need is a liiiittle patience.—Headshot enemy players with scoped weapons (3)

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

They wouldn’t hide it in a chest in a chest if it wasn’t VALUABLE!



This is a pretty straightforward quest to complete. You’ll need to land at Redline Rig, Brutal Beachhead, or Nitrodrome, and open five different containers. This quest shouldn’t take you that long to complete since all three areas are littered with ammo containers, chest, and other containers.

YOU CAN’T ESCAPE ME, FOUR-WHEELED CONTRAPTION!

To complete this quest, you’ll need to travel some distance while being hooked to a car with a Tow Hook Cannon. Thankfully, you can complete this in a number of different ways that don’t involve hostile players. If you’re playing by yourself, find a car and have it go as fast as you can. Once you’ve maxed it out, jump out and hook yourself to the car, and you’ll make progress in completing this quest.

The other way is easier, but it involves you playing with a friend. You’ll need to hook yourself to a car and have them drive you around.

For this quest, you must inflict at least 500 damage to an opponent using an Epic (purple) weapon or better. You don’t necessarily need to damage other players, so if you damage AI, it’ll count towards completion. We recommend landing at Redline Rig, Brutal Beachhead, or Nitrodrome to look for a weapon there. If you can’t find one, you can always kill the boss and use their weapon to damage the remaining AI in the area to complete the quest.

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

The speed, I LIVE FOR THE SPEED!

To complete this quest, you’ll need to go through the Flaming Boost hops five times. These can be found all over the map. What’s nice about this quest is that you don’t need a car to complete it. So, if you really want, you can run through the same hoop five times and complete the quest that way.

All we need is a liiiittle patience

This quest may be the most challenging to complete because you’ll need to shoot five players in the head with a scoped weapon. You don’t need to aim down sights to complete this one, but doing so will definitely help. Just like the quest name suggests, you’ll want to take your time with this one, so don’t feel rushed to complete it.

You’ve just completed week 11’s quests, which means you’re one step closer to completing this season’s battle pass.