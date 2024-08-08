How to Get Once Human’s Vital Resource, Special Plastic

As you delve into Once Human’s end-game content, you’ll quickly learn that not everything is immediately accessible. Much of the game remains locked by specific resources, crafting, or Memetic requirements. At first glance, unlocking what you need most appears like it could be a long and arduous process. But that’s an illusion; it’s relatively straightforward once you learn Once Human is a quasi on-rails adventure.

One resource that tends to trick players in Once Human is Special Plastic. It’s a late-game crafting material found in high-level zones that first left me scratching my head. But once the proper farming techniques come to light, it’s gravy!

Where to get Special Plastic

Screenshot: Starry Studio / Kotaku

The easiest and most lucrative way to farm Once Human’s Special Plastic is by scrapping junk items found in high-level zones. More specifically, loot the buildings in and around Red Sands. You’re after structures in Blackfell Fallen Zone, Blackfell Oil Fields, and Evergreen. These three points of interest heavily spawn the junk items you require for Special Plastic.

Now, Red Sands is a high-level zone. You’ll want to reach level 40, give or take, to survive the area, as the enemies typically spawn at around level 43 and up. That’s not to say you can’t farm the zone early. My first trek to Blackfell Fallen Zone occurred at level 21, and with a trusty Desert Eagle and well-placed headshots, I spent way too much ammunition to take down a single enemy. I’ll let you in on a secret: There are significantly more enemies around each corner of the city!

But if you can get in and out, looting the outskirts as you silently move between positions, the junk you find should help.

Speaking of junk, you need to pay special attention to:

Enhanced Welding Masks

Versatile Screwdriver Set

Dual Purpose Binoculars

Custom Tool Set

Grease Gun

Many of the same items that break down into Automatic Parts also disassemble at the workbench into Special Plastic.

Why you need Special Plastic

To craft the best weapons and armor in the game, specifically at tier five which offers the most damage and durability, you must have an abundance of Special Plastic. Upgrading your equipment is the primary reason why you want the stuff. And recycling plastic is always a good thing.

On top of equipment, you may occasionally require Special Plastic for various building items, like set-pieces, decorations, and workbenches, like the Advanced Supplies Workbench. The need for rare resources like this increases as you push into the end-game.

In no time flat, you’ll know Blackfell like the back of your hand, which means farming Special Plastic becomes a breeze. It’s an intriguing zone to wander through, so long as you bring enough ammunition and aid items to survive the seemingly endless attacks from Gnawers!