How To Get Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Only Whip, The Tooth Whip

The Tooth Whip is a whip that can only be discovered in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Since it’s the only new whip weapon added in the DLC, it’s worth finding and adding to your collection if you’re a fan of this weapon type—especially if building up the Poison status effect on your enemies sounds like something you’re into.

Here’s what you need to know about the Tooth Whip and where to find it.

Tooth Whip stats and features

The Tooth Whip has a weight of 3.0 and requires the following stats to wield:

STR: 10

DEX: 24

The weapon comes equipped with Ash of War: Painful Strike. This Ash of War slashes your opponents to deal physical damage and cause Poison build-up. Additionally, it applies a debuff to them that causes their stamina to regenerate more slowly for the next 30 seconds, reducing their ability to push back on you.

The Tooth Whip can be upgraded to +10 with Somber Smithing Stones.

Tooth Whip item description

The Tooth Whip’s item description reads:

Whip bestrewn with rotting, misshapen teeth. Filthy and seething with disease, the teeth are embedded in the whip and dose the victim with deadly poison upon each strike. As the wounds ripen they grow inflamed and ooze pus. The flesh of shamans was said to meld harmoniously with others.

Where to find the Tooth Whip

You can find the Tooth Whip to the east of Bonny Village in Scadu Altus. From the Bonny Village Site of Grace, head east through the decimated village until you reach a bridge.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Cross the bridge out of the village, then look immediately to your right to see a dilapidated shack. Inside this shack is a corpse with an item on it. Loot this corpse for the Tooth Whip.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

With the Tooth Whip now in your possession, get out there and start living life like Indiana Jones—ya know, if Indiana Jones’ whip was made of gross teeth and applied Poison and stuff.

