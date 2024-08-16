How To Get The Legendary Weapon Shattered Grounds In Fallout 76

Following the launch of Skyline Valley in Fallout 76, most of us were beyond excited about a brand new zone to explore and quest line to follow. And to make it even better, tucked underneath the surface, there’s a whole host of unique legendary weapons—named legendaries—that provide a significant power buff to any wielder. One such legendary weapon is Shattered Grounds, which features multiple legendary affixes, such as Explosive, that deals 20 percent explosive damage with each round. It’s a powerful weapon with the right build, specifically a rifle and Chem-using setup.

Here is how to get Shattered Grounds in Fallout 76!

Where to get Shattered Grounds

Shattered Grounds, a legendary Handmade with a unique paint scheme, is one of the few unique weapons added in Skyline Valley that drops as a quest reward. Most of the new weapons stem from challenging events stuffed full of RNG. But not Shattered Grounds!

As you follow along with Skyline’s main quest line, specifically working for Oberlin in Vault 63, he’ll provide you with Shattered Grounds once you complete Double-Crossed Wires. It’s a challenging main quest that sees you venturing to the far western reaches of Skyline Valley in search of one of Oberlin’s agents.

How to complete Double-Crossed Wires

On paper, Double-Crossed Wires is a straightforward quest. Oberlin, revealing his long-kept secret as a U.S. Army survivor, provides reports to what’s left of the military throughout the wasteland. He does this via a dead drop found at High Knob Lookout to the west. There’s a problem, though. His agent, Daniel, was meant to relay information to the U.S. Army and then return to Vault 63, but never returned. Your goal is to visit High Knob Lookout and ascertain precisely what happened to Daniel, retrieving him and the intel if possible.

But it’s never that simple. As you approach High Knob Lookout, you’ll find it overrun with Blood Eagles. They’ve claimed the POI and are setting up camp around and inside the lookout tower. It doesn’t help that Yao Guai also call this area home.

But we can do this. Work your way up to the camp and through the small horde of Blood Eagles, then enter the basement via the hatch on the right side of the lookout tower. Once you’re inside, be wary of the Power Armor-wearing Blood Eagle leader, as they’re pretty capable and formidable. The goons surrounding them, however, aren’t.

Read More: How to Get Fallout 76’s Best Shotgun

Once you clear the basement, the leader will drop a key leading to the back room, where you will, unfortunately, find Daniel, his intel report, and his confession.

Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

You have a choice now. You can return to Oberlin and relay all of this information, including Daniel’s confession as a double agent, or, optionally, speak with Hugo about the situation.

If you return everything to Oberlin, he’ll provide you with Shattered Grounds and a handful of other loot for completing the job and being honest with him!

Shattered Grounds stats

Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

As mentioned, Shattered Grounds is a powerhouse with the right build. Here’s the legendary rifle’s stats:

Type : Ranged

: Ranged Class : Rifle

: Rifle Level : 15 / 25 / 35 / 45

: 15 / 25 / 35 / 45 Damage : 30 / 35 / 40 / 45

: 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 Ammo : 5.56 / Ultracite

: 5.56 / Ultracite Magazine : 20

: 20 Fire Rate : 75

: 75 Range : 192

: 192 Accuracy : 80

: 80 AP Cost : 10

: 10 Value : 667 Caps

: 667 Caps Weight: 1.26

Legendary Affixes

Junkie’s : +10 percent damage per Addiction, with a max of +50 percent

: +10 percent damage per Addiction, with a max of +50 percent Explosive : Bullets explode, dealing 20 percent weapon damage

: Bullets explode, dealing 20 percent weapon damage Lightweight: 90 percent reduced weapon weight.

Shattered Grounds is worthwhile for several reasons, especially if you’re running a build that relies on popping Chems and wielding rifles. For everyone else, it’s a worthwhile showpiece destined for a weapon rack back at C.A.M.P.!

.