Once you reach the end game of Fallout 76, you have a few options as to how you may spend your time. You can participate in public events, create an alternate character and start the leveling process over again, or start visiting other regions via Expeditions. The latter proves most lucrative and entertaining, especially if you want to collect Power Armor.

One unique set, the Union Power Armor, stems from “The Pitt.” It’s the game’s first Expedition, and many recent players have missed out on it. But it’s not too late. You can still claim this armor set and soar through the post-apocalyptic skies aboard a Vertibird to Pittsburgh.

Here is how to get Union Power Armor in Fallout 76!

Where to get Union Power Armor

Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

Previously, when The Pitt was all the rage and the current go-to content for players to explore, you could score the entire Union Power Armor via The City of Steel Scoreboard, but that’s no longer available. Now, if you want this unique set of Power Armor, you must grind.

You can buy every piece of the Power Armor from Giuseppe Della Ripa, the Expeditions vendor at The Whitespring Resort. He resides next to Bubbles, the Nuka-Cola vendor, in the compound’s center on the second floor.

That said, they’re expensive. Each plan will set you back 120 Stamps. There are two ways to obtain Stamps: Scoreboard rewards or by tackling Expedition challenges and missions. Most of these will reward you with up to 10 Stamps upon completion, but it depends on your performance in the mission. As such, it can take a long time to earn enough Stamps to buy a single piece of Union Power Armor! If you need some tips on earning more Stamps, we’ve got you covered at the end of the piece with a few pointers.

Where to find Union Power Armor mods

Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

A stock set of Power Armor provides excellent defense on its own. But what’s better than a walking hulk of metal armor? Modified metal armor!

You can purchase Union Power Armor modifications from Guiseppe, too! They vary in price, and all of them require Stamps, which means an additional grind if you want to customize your armor with unique affixes, like additional carrying capacity.

How to get Stamps

As you require Stamps for every piece of Union Power Armor and its modifications, we thought it best to leave you with a few tips on acquiring more of the unique currency in Fallout 76!

The best way to obtain Stamps is by tackling Expeditions. You can earn Stamps by participating in The Pitt or Atlantic City, and there’s no limit to the number of Expeditions you can play per day. As such, take advantage of the lax requirements and join other groups when they head out to either location.

Secondly, you may want to become an Expedition Leader, as many Expedition challenges provide greater rewards for the team lead. But while you’re out in the field, don’t ignore side challenges. There are usually three additional missions per Expedition, allowing you to grind out more Stamps during each visit!

With a complete set of Union Power Armor, you may not look the flashiest or withstand as much damage as other, more powerful sets in the game, but you’ll undoubtedly be one of the more unique aspects of any public event. Of course, wielding one of the most powerful shotguns in the game alongside this suit of Power Armor will help!

.