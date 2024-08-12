How To Master Overpower Damage In Diablo 4

Blizzard’s hit action-RPG Diablo IV features several Status Effects that allow the user to deal extraordinary damage via the swing of a weapon or the cast of a spell. Of these, Overpower Damage is one of the most useful, especially when playing as a Barbarian, Druid, or Necromancer. Overpower provides significant bonus damage, with the chance to strike applied to each attack. There are caveats, of course.

Here is what you need to know about Overpower Damage in Diablo 4 as we delve into the new season!

Understanding Overpower Damage

First and foremost, Overpower has a 3 percent chance to proc by default. While you cannot raise this percentage, you can proc Overpower in other more surefire ways, using various skills and aspects. When you land a hit with Overpower active, it appears as a blue number above the enemy’s head, denoting additional damage upon landing a strike.

There are entire builds in the game that revolve around increasing the frequency and amount of Overpower Damage, specifically for Barbarians. This is how Barbs often one-shot Bosses in end-game content.

Overpower skills by class

As previously mentioned, only three classes in the game utilize Overpower: Barbarian, Druid, and Necromancer. Each class offers various skills that relate to Overpower.

Barbarian

Brute Force – Overpower deals X percent increased damage while wielding a Two-Handed weapon

– Overpower deals X percent increased damage while wielding a Two-Handed weapon Gushing Wounds – When you inflict Bleed, there’s a chance equal to the Critical Strike Chance to increase Bleed by 100 percent of the Critical Strike Damage bonus. Overpowering Bleeding enemies creates an explosion that deals 11 percent Bleeding damage over a 5-second period

Druid

Provocation – While in Werebear form for X seconds, your next Skill Overpowers

– While in Werebear form for X seconds, your next Skill Overpowers Enhanced Pulverize – Your next Pulverize casts Overpowers every 12 seconds while Healthy

Necromancer

Rathma’s Vigor – While Healthy for 15 seconds, your next Blood Skill Overpowers

– While Healthy for 15 seconds, your next Blood Skill Overpowers Tides of Blood – Blood Skills deal X percent increased Overpower Damage. Healthy doubles the damage bonus

How to increase Overpower Damage

There are several ways to increase Overpower Damage, which will bring you closer to the coveted one-shot against Elite and Boss enemies.

Willpower – The primary stat that determines Overpower Damage by specific percentages, with a single point in Willpower equal to 0.25 percent Overpower Damage

– The primary stat that determines Overpower Damage by specific percentages, with a single point in Willpower equal to 0.25 percent Overpower Damage Overpower Damage – A percentage increase to Overpower Damage

– A percentage increase to Overpower Damage Overpower Damage with Skill – Various affixes in the game increase Overpower Damage when casting specific Skills

– Various affixes in the game increase Overpower Damage when casting specific Skills Overpower Damage with Weapons – An affix specific to the Barbarian class increases Overpower Damage when wielding Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons

– An affix specific to the Barbarian class increases Overpower Damage when wielding Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons Fortify Generation – An affix that increases the amount you Fortify while increasing Overpower Damage

While it’s seemingly impossible to control Overpower in Diablo 4, it’s one of the most useful Status Effects designed to deal impressive damage per cast. If you can build around Overpower proc, you’ll push the end game with few issues!