How To Respec Your Character In Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is a thrilling action role-playing game that borrows elements from the soulslike genre, while expanding and iterating on various elements of the genre fans so enduringly loved by its fans. One of these expanded features is a large and varied selection of skill trees which give you the ability to really hone in on stances, skills, and spells that best suit your playstyle. With that in mind, you may be curious about whether you can respec those points. Let’s dive in and answer that question for you.

A lot of games in this genre really want you to focus in on your build, and meticulously craft it as you progress, committing to changes until you entirely restart the game. Others want to make a respec a major event, putting you off by making the option cost a hefty price. But not Wukong.

Can you respec in Black Myth: Wukong?

Yes, you can respec your skills in Black Myth: Wukong, and it’s an extremely simple and straightforward affair. When you’re ready to respec, just head to any shrine and select “Self-Advance” > “Reignite the Sparks” from the menu there.

Once you’ve entered the next screen, you can refund every Spark you’ve spent and reapply them to whichever skills you’d like to try next. If you want to hang on to your Sparks and use them later, you’ll be happy to know that you’ll never lose Sparks when dying—they’ll be there waiting for you until you’re ready to apply them.

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

Respec now, don’t pay later

The ease with which you can respec isn’t even the best news, though. The coolest part is that there is no penalty for doing so any time you wish. With this in mind, you can play around with various builds and get a feel for what works best for your playstyle. When you’ve nailed down which skills are really working for you, you can respec and design a path toward those specific options.

You’ll be rewarded with Spark points pretty consistently as you defeat foes and find meditation points, so you’ll have no shortage of opportunities to upgrade your character as you play. Just keep pummeling those enemies and being thorough in your exploration, and you’ll be just fine.

