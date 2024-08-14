How To Strike Gold Ore In Once Human

Many of the late-game crafting recipes you’ll encounter in Once Human require rare materials that only stem from high-level zones. For instance, Gold. It’s one of the most lucrative materials in the game, but also highly necessary to produce end-game equipment to take down Great Ones.

Pulling from past experience in survival-crafting games, we can use our detective skills to track down Gold Ore in Once Human. Or you can just follow along with us!

Here is where to get Gold in Once Human!

Where to find Gold Ore

There’s only one zone in the game that spawns Gold: Red Sands. It’s a challenging end-game zone with level 40+ enemies, many of which tower over you. That said, even exploring Red Sands for an hour may turn up zilch. Gold is proving extremely rare, and that’s part of why it’s the primary currency for player trades. It’s lucrative!

But if you’re looking to score big, head north to Red Sands and wander through the desert. I recommend leaving your motorcycle or truck behind, as it’s easy to miss the flat, gold-plated rock while you’re zipping by on the highway.

Once you’re in Red Sands, prioritize the following areas:

Blackfell Zone

Blackheart Region

Chalk Peak

Lone Wolf Wastes

These four high-level areas require plenty of ammunition and aid items such as health kits, food, water, and gas for your vehicle to make a quick escape should things go awry quickly.

How to mine Gold Ore

[Once-Human-Tungsten-Alloy-Pickaxes.jpg]

By this point in the game, you should have previously unlocked many of the necessary crafting and gathering Memetics. But just in case, know that you require a Tungsten Pickaxe to mine Gold Ore. You can unlock the necessary tools by following these steps:

Open your Memetics

Select Infrastructure

Scroll down and unlock Tungsten Ingots and Tungsten Alloy Pickaxes

Craft a Tungsten Alloy Pickaxe at the Supplies Workbench

Why you need Gold

While you occasionally require Gold for crafting and construction purposes, specifically for late-game armor and weapons, its primary use is as currency. You can trade it to other players in exchange for goods and services, like help clearing any one of the many bosses in the game, or for other resources that you may need immediately.

Otherwise, Gold is the most lucrative way to acquire Energy Links in Once Human. It’s an Energy Link farm!

If you take Gold Ingots refined in an Electric Furnace by using the Precise Metal Refining Memetic Specialization, you can sell each one to a merchant for 12,000 Energy Links. For context, you require Energy Links to unlock Memetics and purchase equipment from the game’s merchants, such as weapon attachments and aid items that’ll keep you in the fight.

At the end of the day, it’s up to you whether you feel Gold is a worthwhile investment. While lucrative and necessary for many late-game crafting recipes, it’s also one of the rarest resources in the game. You could spend hours scouring the desert with no luck!

.