How To Summon Golems In Diablo 4, Like All The Best Necromancers

For those who enjoy sitting back and allowing a swarm of minions to clear mobs, the Necromancer in Diablo IV is one of the most potent classes each season, and for many the most satisfying. At first, you can summon Skeletal Warriors or Mages. They’re okay. What you really want is to learn how to summon a Golem in Diablo 4!

On paper, unlocking and using a Golem as a Necromancer appears straightforward. After all, the game provides you with your other minions straight away. However, with the Golem there are prerequisites to complete. They’ll lead you across Sanctuary, but it’s worth the journey!

How to unlock Golems

There are two essential requirements to unlock a Golem in Diablo 4. Namely:

Reach level 25 as a Necromancer

Obtain and complete the side quest Necromancer: Call of the Underworld

You can reach level 25 relatively quickly by playing on World Tier 2 immediately upon starting a new Necromancer, then jumping straight into dungeons and world events. It’ll take you an hour or two. When you’ve hit the necessary level, the side quest unlocks. It’ll appear automatically in your quest log, and when you activate the quest line, it leads you to Sarkova Pass above Menestad.

How to complete Necromancer: Call of the Underworld

There are a few steps to complete Necromancer: Call of the Underworld:

Pray at the Shrine of Rathma, and then speak to Maltorius. He’ll task you with acquiring 12 Unbroken Bones, which drop from skeletal enemies in the immediate area. The area around Menestad often spawns skeletons, but they may need to respawn. Be patient! Once you find a group, start slaying. They’ll randomly drop Unbroken Bones, so you may wind up killing far more than 12! With the Unbroken Bones, visit Bitter Cave. There, you’ll find the Jar of Souls. To fill the Jar, slay nearby skeletons. It shouldn’t take long to acquire the desired number of souls. Afterward, speak with Maltorius to accept your reward: Golems!

How to summon a Golem

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

Once you unlock Golems, navigate to your Skill Assignment page. On PC, it’s ‘S’. On consoles, navigate to Menu or Options, then Abilities. From there, click in the left analog stick to open the Skill Assignment screen.

You’ll see Book of the Dead at the bottom of the Skill Assignment screen. These are your summons as a Necromancer. You should notice the newly unlocked Golem is now available for you to assign to a hotkey. Simply select the Golem, then hit Assign Skill.

Once you assign your Golem to a hotkey, exit the menu and cast the summon skill to spawn a Golem beside you!

As you level up, you will inevitably unlock additional Golem variants: Blood Golems (Level 28) and Iron Golems (Level 32). These variants come with different abilities and skills, allowing you to mix and match to suit your playstyle. Once you unlock additional Golem variants, you can swap between them by opening the Book of the Dead.

Besides appearing as a hulking mass of flesh and bone, which is quite the Necromancer vibe, the Golem is the most powerful summon in your arsenal. It’s a key tool to help you defeat mobs, slay dungeon Bosses, and push end-game content as the darkest class in the game!

