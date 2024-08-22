How To Unlock Luna In The First Descendant

The First Descendant launched with a decent selection of characters, and promised more would be released in the future. The recent first proper update made good on this promise with the debut of Ultimate Valby and Luna. While the former is just an Ultimate version of an existing character, the latter is someone brand new. Although if you don’t want to pay, you’ll want to follow our guide for getting the materials.

Luna is a Support-class character who provides buffs with her music. While you can tackle content solo with her, she’s a lot more effective with a team. I’ve detailed the different options for unlocking her below, as well as a breakdown of her skills.

How to unlock Luna for free

Luna can be yours for “free,” although you’ll be paying with your time instead. Not only will you need to set aside a total of 1,000,000 gold for the research costs, and then wait between 24 to 40 hours for it to all finish, but there are some specific materials to gather as well. I’ve compiled a list of everything needed so you don’t have to keep revisiting Anais at the Research Institute. The necessary gold and time for the Research Materials are included as well.

Luna Enhanced Cells

430 Silicon

554 Carbon Crystals

40 Pure Energy Residue

1 Luna Enhanced Cells Blueprint

200,000 Gold and Eight Hours of Research Time

Luna Stabilizer

292 Flectorite

303 Hellion

34 Highly-concentrated Energy Residue

1 Luna Stabilizer Blueprint

200,000 Gold and Eight Hours of Research Time

Luna Spiral Catalyst

571 Superfluid

386 Hardener

46 Specialized Biometal

1 Spiral Catalyst Blueprint

200,000 Gold and Eight Hours of Research Time

Luna Code

1 Luna Code

These materials can be found all over the map in various zones. The areas to gather the majority of them include Hagios, Fortress, and Vespers. Remember that you can research multiple things at once if you have the space, potentially taking out three of these materials within the same eight hours.

With every research material ready, you can perform the final research request. It’ll take 16 hours and 400,000 gold. You can return to Anais at the end of that time to finally unlock Luna.

How much does it cost to unlock Luna fast

It is possible to bypass all the grind and time if you’re willing to spend some real money. Luna is one of the pricier characters to buy, costing 900 Caliber, just like Esiemo or Kyle. None of the currency packs are available at this specific amount though, so you’re best off purchasing the 1000 Caliber (+60 Bonus) pack for $US19.99.

If you have excess Caliber or perhaps desire more cosmetic options, there’s also the New Descendant: Exclusive Luna Bundle. This costs 1650 Caliber and additionally includes Pool Party skin cosmetics, a Recorder chest piece, and an extra Descendant Slot for those in need.

Luna’s Skills

The most important thing to understand about Luna is that playing her properly is akin to a rhythm game. Each skill will play a different song, with notes hovering over the cursor in a different rhythm. You’ll use her unique Synthesizer Gun to shoot in tandem with the beats to properly apply their effects. Failing to do so will instead decrease your MP by a lot.

Passive Skill

Improvisation – Luna’s unique Inspiration Gauge goes up when using a skill to hit a Note. Enhanced Skills can be used once the gauge is filled, although it completely depletes the gauge in response.

Active Skills

Stage Presence – Changes equipped firearm to her Synthesizer Gun and causes Notes to appear on the screen. Landing perfect shots provides the Perfect Pitch Effect, increasing Skill Power.

Exciting Act – Buffs Skill power of yourself and allies around you.

Relaxing Act – Recovers MP for yourself and nearby allies when hitting Notes

Cheerful Act – Builds up her unique Inspiration Gauge when hitting Notes and reduces Cooldowns for nearby allies. Activating the previous two skills after filling this gauge will turn them into Enhanced Skills, providing boosted effects.

Luna isn’t a beginner-friendly Support character compared to others like Enzo or Jayber. She might just be one of the most difficult characters to currently play in The First Descendant. There’s a lot to manage in the game already, making it hard as hell to focus on different rhythms and a unique gauge. The amount of MP you lose from ill-timed shots is just another unforgiving layer on top.

That being said, it is refreshing for such a distinct play style to be added. Landing hits at the perfect times and keeping your team in the fight is a great feeling. If you like the idea of a support character playing like Hi-Fi Rush, it’s worth checking out Luna.