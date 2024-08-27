How To Unlock Ultimate Valby In The First Descendant

The First Descendant has been continuously updated since its July 2, 2024 launch, adding hotfixes alongside new characters to tempt players into purchasing Caliber to unlock. One of these latest additions is Ultimate Valby. Some players might find the name rather familiar, since Valby was a launch character, but this is a new form for her.

Read More: The First Descendant: Is Caliber Worth Spending Real Money On?

Ultimate Valby is a Constant DPS that uses water-based abilities to deal with enemies. Being the Ultimate Descendant of her counterpart, she utilizes the same skills you’ve likely seen before, but the primary differences will be a small boost to some stats, two unique Transcendent Modules, and a new outfit that certainly looks more revealing. No matter your reasons for wanting this version of the character, I’ve broken down how to unlock her below.

How to unlock Ultimate Valby for free

Screenshot: Nexon / Kotaku

Just like with every other character, you can acquire Ultimate Valby after grinding a ton. Aside from replaying missions for specific materials, you’ll also need to spend 2,250,000 gold and potentially wait up to 90 hours for the different research tasks to finish. Here is a list of everything required:

Ultimate Valby Enhanced Cell Blueprint

949 Repton

538 Compound Coating Material

75 Conductive Metallic Foil

1 Ultimate Valby Enhanced Cells

450,000 Gold and Eighteen Hours of Research Time

Ultimate Valby Stabilizer Blueprint

969 Silicon

682 Hellion

166 Heat Plasma Battery

1 Ultimate Valby Stabilizer

450,000 Gold and Eighteen Hours of Research Time

Ultimate Valby Spiral Catalyst Blueprint

554 Monad Shard

652 Semi-permanent Plasma

242 Macromolecule Biogel

1 Ultimate Valby Spiral Catalyst

450,000 Gold and Eighteen Hours of Research Time

Ultimate Valby Code

1 Ultimate Valby Code

You’ll need to grind out quite a few missions to acquire the amounts you need. Most of them can be found in Echo Swamp, Vespers, and Kingston. I recommend starting research as soon as possible so that you’re still making use of the lengthy research hours.

Once you have everything compiled and prepped, it’s time for the final step. The main research request will cost 900,000 gold and take an extensive 36 hours. Come back to Anais after the time has passed to obtain Ultimate Valby.

How much does it cost to unlock Ultimate Valby fast

Screenshot: Nexon / Kotaku

If you don’t want to grind and wait nearly four days for all the research to finish, you can purchase this character immediately with the premium currency, Caliber. It’s good to understand that there is a major cost difference compared to regular Descendants like Enzo, made all the more noticeable since Ultimate Descendants are only available in bundles.

Read More:How to Unlock Enzo in The First Descendant

Your first option is the Ultimate Valby Bundle for 3,000 Caliber. It comes with the character, the Vermillion Wave skin, and an additional Descendant slot. You can have just the right amount by buying the $US49.99 Caliber pack and the $US4.99 Caliber pack.

The other choice is the Premium Ultimate Valby Bundle for 5,000 Caliber. On top of what’s included in the previous bundle, it also has a back attachment cosmetic, a spawn animation, and enhancement materials. The most efficient choice here is to purchase the undeniably expensive $US99.99 pack which comes with 5000 (+750) Caliber.

Ultimate Valby Skills

Everything in Ultimate Valby’s kit is the same as her normal counterpart. All of her skills spawn puddles or water-based attacks that deal continuous damage along with the Laundry effect, which decreases electric resistance and non-attribute resistance.

Passive Skill

Water Intake – Skills cost less MP when cast while on water. Any puddles she creates with her skills are also considered water.

Active Skills

Bubble Bullet – Fires a bouncing projectile that creates a small puddle after hitting an enemy or bouncing a set number of times. Any enemy that touches the puddle will be inflicted with the Laundry effect and take continuous damage

Plop Plop – Spawns a big puddle, dives in, and then jumps out to inflict Knockdown on enemies. Any enemy that touches the puddle will be inflicted with the Laundry effect and take continuous damage

Clean Up – Turns into the Liquefied state, which forsakes verticality and skills for a movement boost and 50% damage reduction. She leaves a Waterway trail along the ground, which inflicts enemies with the Laundry effect and continuous damage.

Laundry Bomb – Swaps weapon out for the unique Laundry Bomb Launcher until she uses all of its ammo or the duration ends. The projectiles it launches deal continuous damage and inflict Towed to pull enemies into one spot

As mentioned earlier, the main advantages of Ultimate characters in The First Descendant are the small stat increases, and in this case, a very eye-catching design. If you already have an advanced endgame build for Valby, it might not be worth saving up or grinding for this version.

I can’t make that argument for those unfamiliar with Valby or who want the undeniably better version of the character. Ultimate Valby is an equally fun DPS with a one-of-a-kind kit. There’s nothing quite like swimming circles around your enemies and dealing constant damage the whole time.

.