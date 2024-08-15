Hyped Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Multiplayer Mod Killed One Day Before Launch

Activision has reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to the devs behind H2M Mod. The highly anticipated fan mod for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered was focused on recreating and remastering the online multiplayer of Modern Warfare 2 for PC players.

CoD4: MW Remastered launched in 2016 and included the original campaign as well as a remastered version of that game’s beloved multiplayer mode. However, when Modern Warfare 2 Remastered arrived in 2020, it only included the campaign and didn’t feature any online multiplayer. For many players, this was extremely disappointing ,as MW2’s online multiplayer is considered by many CoD fans to be the best in the franchise’s history. So some fan modders decided to recreate MW2’s online action and maps using CoD4: MW Remastered. And this mod, H2M, was set to arrive very soon. But then Activision allegedly stepped in and killed it.

On August 15, the developers behind H2M announced on Twitter that they had received a cease and desist letter from Activision and were shutting down the mod “immediately.”

Today, our team members received a Cease & Desist order on behalf of Activision Publishing in relation to the H2M-Mod project. We are complying with this order and shutting down all operations immediately and permanently. — H2 Multiplayer Mod (@H2Multiplayer) August 15, 2024

Kotaku has reached out to Activision for comment.

The H2M Mod planned to include over 50 maps, a full MW2 progressions system, new attachments, gun camos, and original killstreaks featured in the classic FPS.

Players weren’t happy about the news, especially because for the last week or so MW Remastered has been on sale on Steam, letting tons of players buy the game at a discount as they waited for the mod to launch. So many people bought MW Remastered because of the mod that it jumped into the top five best-selling games on Steam. On social media, players are sharing messages that they are returning the game and downvoting it. Currently, MW Remastered has a “mostly negative” review status on Steam.

