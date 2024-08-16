It’s A Complete Marvel Takeover (Again) In Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 5 Season 4

Marvel’s heroes and villains are going to war in Fortnite. The battle royale’s chapter 5 season 4 update adds characters from X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and more, just in time to capitalize on the recent hype (or gloom) surrounding Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. Are you ready to save the world as Lego Peely Wolverine?

The update is live as of August 16, and has Doctor Doom taking over the Fortnite island with new locations. There’s also a bunch of additional items and unvaulted powerups to be found on the map, including Captain America’s returning shield, as well as a battle pass that will let you unlock Emma Frost, Mysterio, and more. A skin for Doctor Doom himself can also be earned, but won’t become available for a few weeks. Here’s the trailer for the new content:

And here’s a brief overview of what’s changing and getting added in chapter 5 season 4:

Locations Castle Doom

Doomstadt

The Raft New And Returning Items Dual Micro SMGs

War Machine’s Arsenal (includes Auto Turret and Hover Jets)

Monarch Pistol

Striker Assault Rifle

Combat Assault Rifle

Ranger Pistol

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Gatekeeper Shotgun

Hyper SMG

Shockwave Grenade

Sovereign Shotgun

Striker Burst Rifle

Reveal Medallion

Siphon Medallion

Stealth Medallion

Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets

Captain America’s Shield Absolute Doom Battle Pass Gwenpool (unlocked right away!): “I played the Galactus Event. That makes me an Avenger, right?”

(unlocked right away!): “I played the Galactus Event. That makes me an Avenger, right?” War Machine : Ace pilot, military veteran, and trusted armored ally of Tony Stark.

: Ace pilot, military veteran, and trusted armored ally of Tony Stark. Peelverine : Nanamantium-infused skeleton with a ripen-eration mutant ability.

: Nanamantium-infused skeleton with a ripen-eration mutant ability. Emma Frost : A devious and brilliant mutant psychic with an unbreakable will.

: A devious and brilliant mutant psychic with an unbreakable will. Captain Jones : Take up the shield of justice.

: Take up the shield of justice. Mysterio : An inventive supervillain with illusions of grandeur.

: An inventive supervillain with illusions of grandeur. Shuri: The genius Princess of Wakanda and current Black Panther.

Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets and Captain America’s Shield will be two of the biggest returning iconic Marvel powerups players are fighting for, and both have been reworked since their initial debuts. Doom’s gloves have gotten buffed and now feature the attack ability from Iron Man’s Repulsors, but will also overheat. The shield, meanwhile, has a new charge capability and can block stuff even while you’re sliding and jumping.

It’s been four years since the last Marvel takeover of Fortnite when players banded together to repel the threat of Galactus. The battle royale was languishing a bit as recently as last year, though events like a return to the OG map had lapsed players returning in droves. It’s not shocking that Epic would go back to the Marvel well for another big event. It’s the Fortnite equivalent of Disney tapping Robert Downey Jr. to resurrect its fading MCU empire.

It’s also been four years since Apple pulled Fortnite from iPhones over Epic’s attempts to circumvent its App Store platform fees. Changing regulations in Europe means players there will once again be able to enjoy Fortnite on their Apple devices. In the U.S., however, iPhone players are still blocked from the game. For now, at least. If Captain America’s shield can come back to Fortnite, I’m sure Fortnite can find a way to come back to iOS in the states, too.