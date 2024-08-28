Konami Basically Confirms Metal Gear Solid 4 Is Coming To PS5 And Xbox

The next installment in Konami’s Metal Gear Solid Master Collection has yet to be officially confirmed or announced, even as fans find evidence of it and reports surface of its existence. So it’s weird that Konami is still playing coy about Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and other games getting new ports.

Released last year, Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 contained five classic MGS games: Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. It’s a solid collection, even if it has some flaws. But fans knew a second collection would have to be released eventually. It made sense. And most evidence points to MGS4 being one of the games included in the next collection. For the last year or so publisher Konami has been quiet about what’s coming next. Now, it’s basically confirmed in a recent interview that MGS4 is getting a new port, even though it’s still not officially announced.

While speaking to IGN, Konami producer Noriaki Okamura was asked about MGS4 and Vol. 2. In response, Okamura provided what might be one of the silliest answers about an unannounced project I’ve seen in some time.

“We definitely are aware of this situation with MGS4. Unfortunately, we can’t really say too much at the moment with Vol. 1 containing MGS 1-3 dot dot dot… you can probably connect the dots,” said Okamura.

IGN / Konami

Yeah, we can connect the dots, and it’s pretty clear, based on IGN’s own reporting and datamined evidence, that MGS4, MGS5, and Peace Walker will be included in the next volume of the MGS Master Collection. But because Konami likely has some deal in place to announce Volume 2 during an event, Okamura couldn’t actually connect the obvious dots.

“Right now we still are internally concerned about what we should be doing for the future of the series,” said the producer. “So sorry, we can’t really reveal anything at the moment. But stay tuned!”

So take that as essentially a confirmation that, yes, MGS4 will be available on new platforms in the future as part of a larger collection. Now we just have to wait for it to be announced officially at some big event and we can all act surprised when the trailer appears.

Meanwhile, we might be getting a new version of MGS3: Snake Eater this year, assuming the awesome-looking remake launches in 2024 as planned.