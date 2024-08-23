Legendary Parts Are Essential In 7 Days To Die, Here’s How To Get Them

As an open-world survival crafting game, 7 Days to Die thrusts so many different resources and materials in your face. It’s hard for any new player to sift through the baggage to find what’s most valuable, and often hard to actually find the most valuable. For example, Legendary Parts. They’re a crucial crafting component as you approach the end-game, but how to score some for yourself is often unclear.

Well, here’s how to get Legendary Parts in 7 Days to Die!

Where to get Legendary Parts

There are only three ways to score Legendary Parts, the most common being as a quest reward for end-game Trader Quests. They’re challenging and typically require a small group and plenty of ammunition and aid items to survive the task. Here are some examples of how they can be obtained:

If your game’s Loot Stage is higher than 15, in loot containers.

Rarely as a quest reward for Tier 5 Trader Quests

Guaranteed as a quest reward for Tier 6 Trader Quests

Occasionally purchasable from Traders

Of course, Tier 6 Trader Quests are among the most challenging and time-consuming in the game, which is why they pay so well. These typically involve clearing hordes of zombies out of significant points of interest, such as the prison.

Why you need Legendary Parts

Despite the challenge incurred by late-game Trader Quests, Legendary Parts are worth your time and energy. They allow you to craft Quality 6 weapons, armor, and gathering tools. Quality 6 is Legendary, designed for levels 51 to 60, and allows for three unique mod slots per item.

At max level Quality, the following effects occur:

Max durability

More available mod slots

Melee damage, block damage, stamina cost, and attacks per minute increase

Ranged damage, magazine size, rounds per minute, and effective range increase

Armor rating and explosion resistance increase

That said, you’re not guaranteed to receive a Quality 6 item with better stats than a Quality 5 or 4. But even so, the additional mod slots make up for lower stats.

By the time you reach the end-game, you’ll find that clearing a massive POI of its zombie menace provides a satisfying challenge. But it’s easier when you have one of the most potent weapons in the game, all thanks to Legendary Parts!

