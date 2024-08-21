Lego Reveals Adorable Little Mario Kart Sets Coming In 2025

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the most popular game on Nintendo Switch, is getting a proper Lego tribute starting next year. The toy brick company announced a line of Super Mario: Mario Kart Lego sets coming in 2025 that will include characters, cars, garages, and more.
With over 62 million copies sold on Nintendo’s handheld hybrid console, Mario Kart 8 remains a monthly best-seller. Kart-related shenanigans also featured heavily in the Super Mario Bros. Movie last year, and Mario Kart 9, whenever it eventually arrives, is likely to be one of the biggest Nintendo launches ever. So it’s not surprising to see that Mario Kart is the latest frontier for Nintendo’s ongoing collaboration with Lego.
So far, the company has revealed six Super Mario: Mario Kart Lego sets launching January 1, 2025:
- 72031 – Yoshi Bike – $US15
- 72032 – Standard Kart – $US20
- 72033 – Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo – $US35
- 72034 – Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi – $US30
- 72035 – Toad’s Garage – $US40
- 72036 – Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set – $US80
They are all fairly cheap and small, with the entire batch of sets currently running $US220 and around 2,200 pieces. Instead of individual character figures, each racer, from Princess Peach to Baby Luigi, is constructed out of individual blocks. With over 40 characters in Mario Kart 8 alone, there are plenty of additional racers for Lego to eventually sell. Bowser is an obvious missing icon from this initial reveal, though I’m personally hoping for Petey Piranha.
Lego has been branching out into video game franchises more and more lately, especially Nintendo ones. That includes nostalgia-fueled replicas as well as more traditional sets like a $US300 Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda. If Nintendo’s thought of it, Lego is willing to make it out of bricks. Maybe we’ll even get a Lego guy or gal in Super Smash Bros. for the Switch 2.
