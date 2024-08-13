Lego’s Next Big Disney Set Is Perfect For The Upcoming Spooky Season

Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas is getting a big and pricey Lego set in September, just in time for the upcoming spookiest holiday of all: Labor Day. And I guess, if you want, you can celebrate Halloween with the new Disney Lego set, too.

The original 1993 movie sees Jack Skellington, the leader of a Halloween-themed world, grow tired of his existence and status as the Pumpkin King. Then he discovers a world dedicated to Christmas and tries to take over the holiday, leading to calamity and hijinks. Now, you can recreate some famous moments from that popular film using a few thousand plastic bricks.

On August 13, Lego and Disney announced a large 2,193-piece Nightmare Before Christmas set featuring three areas seen in the beloved ‘90s stop-motion animated film, including the iconic Spiral Hill and Town Hall. Also included in the Lego Ideas set are eight character minifigs from the film: Jack Skellington, Sally, Santa Claus, Lock, Shock, Barrel, Zero, and a 2-faced buildable figure recreating the Mayor.

Image: Lego / Disney

This all sounds great and the images of the full set on Lego’s website make it look like an awesome thing to build and put out on your table or mantle during the spooky month of October. But all this creepy fun doesn’t come cheap.

The new Nightmare Before Christmas set arrives on September 6 and is priced at $US200. Yikes! Yes, I think the set looks cool and all the minifigs are neat, but that price seems too high for what’s included. Lego really needed to add another minifig, like Oogie-Boogie, or another area from the film. Or both. As it stands this feels like a $US150 set. At least it costs less than that Zelda one.

So while I’m excited to buy and build this new Lego set, as I’m a big fan of the Disney movie it’s based on and a lover of Halloween, I’ll be waiting until a sale to snag this new set after it lands next month.

