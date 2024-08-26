Looks Like We’re Finally Getting A Sonic 3 Movie Trailer This Week

It’s finally time, my fellow blue blur buffs. It looks like Paramount is gearing up to release a proper look at the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 live-action movie set to premiere on December 20. While the company has given a few brief teasers over the past year, including a logo and an image of Sonic’s angsty rival Shadow’s shoes, fans have been clamoring for an actual trailer for months. Friends, we might not have to wait much longer, as Paramount is hinting at “something big” for Tuesday, August 27.
Reports of a trailer reveal started with Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, who published a story to his Patreon on August 23 stating that a trailer would be out on the 27th. Then, over the weekend, Paramount started its own promotion after months of silence. Some of it was small, such as posting a TikTok seemingly referencing Matrix actor Keanu Reeves’ casting as Shadow the Hedgehog. Reeves’ involvement in the film was revealed through a Hollywood Reporter story back in April, but Paramount had yet to acknowledge the casting publicly until now.
The bigger promo has come in the form of ads appearing in several big cities around the world. These light shows include Sonic, Shadow, and Doctor Robotnik’s logo projected onto buildings in cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Tokyo, Frankfurt, and others. If you want to see some photos of those, you can click through to check them out. But all of this culminated in a post from Paramount’s Australian social media accounts confirming “something big” is coming tomorrow, August 27. It sounds like it’s finally time for a trailer.
Y’all, it’s a huge relief to finally know we’ll be seeing something from this movie by this time tomorrow. I have been waking up every day for several months hoping to finally get to see a glimpse of live-action Shadow the Hedgehog, only to be let down when Paramount didn’t put it in front of some other movie it was getting ready to promote. It’s been especially tough to wait knowing some folks got to see clips from the movie in April while the public has been looking at blurry images of popcorn buckets for a glimpse at what Shadow will look like in the film. We’re almost there, Sonic sickos. The Year of Shadow is nigh.
Los Angeles
San Francisco
Chicago
Frankfurt
Tokyo
Haymarket
