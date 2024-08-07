Mass Effect, Dragon Age, And More Are Super Cheap In EA’s Big Steam Sale

It feels like the big Steam Summer Sale just ended, but there’s already a new collection of deals to take its place. EA, the publisher behind franchises like Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and the Star Wars: Jedi games is currently offering massive discounts on its catalog.

The sale, which you can find on the Steam storefront, runs until August 17—that gives you just under two weeks to pick up some gems. With a publisher as big as EA, the selection during this sale is pretty impressive. Some standouts include the entire Dragon Age franchise, which you can get for a grand total of ten dollars, so if the trailers for the next entry in the series, Dragon Age: The Veilguard got you excited, now is the perfect time to get into the first three games. Sticking on the RPG path, you can also get Dragon Age developer BioWares’ space epic Mass Effect for nine dollars, and that’s the entire trilogy remaster that was released in 2021. Newer games also have some steep discounts, like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and 2023’s Dead Space remake being offered at over half off of their sticker price.

Beyond the obvious choices there are some older classics and underrated titles you should consider picking up while they are discounted. Indie games you shouldn’t ignore include this year’s emotionally charged metroidvania, Tales of Kenzera: Zau, ocean horror game Sea of Solitude, and co-op prison break adventure A Way Out.

Image: Electronic Arts

Here are some of the best discounts to look out for during the EA sale:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – $US31.49 ($US69.99)

– $US31.49 ($US69.99) Tales of Kenzera: Zau – $US14.99 (19.99)

– $US14.99 (19.99) Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – $US8.99 ($US59.99)

– $US8.99 ($US59.99) Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition – $US2.99 ($US29.99)

– $US2.99 ($US29.99) Dragon Age II: Ultimate Edition – $US3.99 ($US39.99)

– $US3.99 ($US39.99) Dragon Age: Inquisition – $US2.99 ($US29.99)

– $US2.99 ($US29.99) A Way Out – $US5.99 ($US29.99)

– $US5.99 ($US29.99) Sea of Solitude – $US4.99 ($US19.99)

– $US4.99 ($US19.99) Dead Space (2023) – $US20.99 ($US59.99)

– $US20.99 ($US59.99) Dead Space 2 – 3.99 (19.99)

– 3.99 (19.99) Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition – $US22.49 ($US89.99)

– $US22.49 ($US89.99) Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition – $US15.99 ($US79.99)

– $US15.99 ($US79.99) Burnout Paradise Remastered – $US3.99 ($US19.99)

– $US3.99 ($US19.99) Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $US4.99 (19.99)

Though if you could only buy one game during the EA sale I wouldn’t pick any of these titles, new or old. Instead I’d grab Titanfall 2, which is just three dollars! That’s a steal for probably the best first person shooter made in at least the last decade. Seriously, if you haven’t played Respawn’s movement focused mech shooter, you should change that.

