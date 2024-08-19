Mega Man Returns, But As A Digital Funko Pop

Funko Fusion, the upcoming third-person brand-blending action game, is out next month. And to help spread the world, the devs have released a demo for Funko Fusion, as well as confirmed that not even Mega Man is safe from this mish-mash of IP.

In April 2023, the world was introduced to Funko Fusion, a game starring Funko Pop figures, complete with their big heads and beady eyes, from different franchises and brands, like The Thing, Back to the Future, and Jurassic Park. The game, out in September, is being created by some former Lego game devs. And the latest iconic character to be crammed into its all-consuming maw is Capcom’s beloved blue bomber, Mega Man.

On August 19, 10:10 Games announced that a free demo for Funko Fusion is now out on Steam. The demo contains the opening section of the game featuring content based on the horror film The Thing. And apparently, if you find a hidden “Pop box” in the demo, you’ll be able to play as Mega Man. Are you excited?!

Here’s a new trailer released by 10:10 Games showing Mega Man in Funko Fusion:

Funko Fusion – Mega Man Reveal Trailer

From what I can tell, it appears that Mega Man isn’t getting his own exclusive world or levels in Funko Fusion, like other characters from brands like Battlestar Galactica. In the trailer, we see the Blue Bomber hopping around levels based on He-Man, Jurassic World, and Invincible. So it seems he’s more of a cameo character in Funko Fusion. Toward the end of the trailer, we do see Funko Mega Man hop onto the back of Rush the dog. We also see another character, Freddy Fazbear from Five Nights at Freddy’s, using Mega Man’s blaster. Finally, what Mega Man fans have been waiting for after all these years.

Earlier this year, during a call with investors, Capcom teased new Mega Man games and spin-offs. It just needed some “ideas and gameplay, etc.” I guess sticking Mega Man in a Funko Pop game, collecting a check, and moving on is an idea. Hey, it worked for Valve and the Team Fortress 2 characters.

Funko Fusion is set to arrive on September 13 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Yes, it seems like it’s skipping Xbox One.

